London stocks were still in the red by midday on Wednesday, weighed down by disappointing updates from the likes of Burberry and Pearson, while Informa tumbled on news of a merger with UBM. The FTSE 100 was down 0.2% to 7,740.42, while the pound was up 0.4% against the euro at 1.1291 and flat versus the dollar at 1.3792. M&A was in focus as Informa, the events and specialist publishing group, agreed a merger with its smaller events-focused rival UBM in a deal that is expected to create a £9bn ...

