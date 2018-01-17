Two Day Veterinary Drug Approval Process and FDA Regulatory Oversight Seminar - Kansas City, MO, United States - May 17th-18th, 2018

DUBLIN, Jan. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "The Veterinary Drug Approval Process and FDA Regulatory Oversight: 2-day In-Person Seminar" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration's Center for Veterinary Medicine or CVM is responsible for the approval of veterinary drug products intended for both family pets and food-producing animals. However, FDA does not regulate all products intended for animal use. Jurisdiction over animal products including licensed biologics such as vaccines is shared with a number of other federal agencies.

For example, animal vaccines, animal disease diagnostic devices and some animal biologics are regulated by the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service or APHIS; and products such as flea and tick collars are regulated by the Environmental Protection Agency.

This seminar on veterinary medicine regulations will provide attendees with an understanding of FDA's veterinary drug approval process.

This two day interactive course will cover:

Premarket approval process

Various sections of a New Animal Drug Application

Strategies for navigating the FDA approval process and for expending product approval

The nature of shared jurisdiction over veterinary products in certain cases

Learning Objectives:



Understand how the U.S. Food and Drug Administration regulates veterinary drug product.

Understand how FDA's Center for Veterinary Medicine is organized.

Discuss the process by which veterinary drug products are reviewed and approved.

Learn how to open an INAD File and request fee waivers.

Obtain a working knowledge of various sections included within an NADA.

Develop a deep understanding of what is needed to substantiate product characterization, target safety and effectiveness.

Analyze FDA's rules governing chemistry, manufacturing and controls or CMC.

Understand the various components of an animal field study to support product approval.

Discuss the difference between FDA's various user fees and fee waivers.

Identify the elements of an FDA compliant label.

Develop a corporate compliance strategy covering labeling, marketing and advertising.

Problem solving methods to mitigate regulatory enforcement risks.

Explain how jurisdiction is split between various Federal agencies in a certain cases.

Learn how animal feed, veterinary devices, OTC drug products and nutritional supplement are regulated in the U.S.

Who Should Attend:

Personnel new to the Animal Health Industry

CRO professionals

Entrepreneurs looking to add value to their products

Regulatory professionals

Compliance professionals

U.S. Agents of Foreign Corporations

Process owners

Document control specialists

Record retention specialists

Legal Professionals

Financial Advisors and Institutional Investors

Consultants, Inspectors and cGxP Experts

