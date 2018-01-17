Global Internet of Things (IoT) Technologies for Process Manufacturing Market Research Report 2018

DUBLIN, Jan. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Internet of Things (IoT) Technologies for Process Manufacturing: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report examines the technologies, markets and factors influencing the markets for IoT systems. Markets are forecast based on historical activity and current opportunities, technical advances and challenges, and five subsets of the process market: oil and gas suppliers, food suppliers, metals, plastics and chemicals.
Report Highlights:
- The global market for IoT process manufacturing technologies will grow from $750.4 million in 2017 to $2.7 billion by 2022 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 28.7% for the period of 2017-2022.
- The hardware market will grow from $314.3 million in 2017 to $1.0 billion by 2022 with a CAGR of 26.8%.
- The software market will grow from $374.8 million in 2017 to $1.4 billion by 2022 with a CAGR of 31.0%.
The building of IoT solutions includes three main components: hardware, software and networking. The markets are broken down into subsets. Hardware consists of sensors, programmable logic controllers and distributed control systems. Software involves IoT platforms, big data and security solutions. Networking is available in wired or wireless configurations.
The forecasts presented are for the total available markets. Discussion is provided that compares actual revenues with market potential. Markets are broken down by technology and sector, and then discussed within the context of technology trends. A detailed analysis of the technology and market potential is used as a basis for estimating world markets for these products. Thorough analyses are carried out of IoT practices, along with trends toward the uptake of solution costs, emerging standards and common practices.
Prime decision makers in the project chain who select the type and scope of IoT projects are identified. Factors influencing the requirements and purchases for the systems are examined, as are national and international responses to global challenges.
In this report, the IoT market is segmented into three product areas-hardware, software, and networking-and five vertical markets: oil and gas, food, pharmaceuticals and life sciences, plastics and metal. Hardware includes three types of factory floor devices: sensors, programmable logic controllers and distributed system controllers. Software consists of IoT platforms, big data and security. Networking is comprised of wired and wireless connections. The revenue numbers are for global sales.
Manufacturing is a mature market that is growing at a low single-digit rate. Of the five products segments, pharmaceuticals and food will grow at the fastest rates. A push to expand healthcare in industrialized countries will lead to more drug use. The global expansion will continue, and food will be available in more locations. Competition is fierce in established market and increasing in less established ones, which will spark innovation and the use of technology for competitive advantage.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
2. Summary and Highlights
3. Market and Technology Background
- IoT in Manufacturing
- Process Manufacturing Industry Trends
- IoT Evolution
- Things Gain Intelligence
- Need to Change
- IoT Business Benefits
- Beyond Machine-to-Machine Communication
- How the IoT Works
- Design Options
- Fitting the Pieces Together
- Getting a Fresh Start
- Business Value of Industrial IoT Applications
- Factors Driving Manufacturing
- IoT Challenges
- Legacy System Shortcomings
- Revamping Business Processes
- Devices
- Embedded System Challenges
- Getting Everything into Harmony
- System Limitations
- Complex System
- Network Architecture
- Need for a Central Platform
- Security Challenges
- High Level of Commitment
- Need for Standards
- Considerations
- Meeting the Network Needs
- IoT Standards Organizations
- Association for Advancing Automation
- Association for Manufacturing Technology
- American National Standards Institute
- Association for Packaging and Processing Technology
- AVnu Alliance
- Embedded Linux and Android Alliance
- International Electrotechnical Commission
- Industrial Internet Consortium
- International Society of Automation
- International Standards Organization
- Modelica Association
- MTConnect Institute
- National Institute of Standards and Technology
- Organization for the Advancement of Structure Information Standards
- Organization for Machine Automation and Control
- Object Management Group
- OPC Foundation
- OPX Leadership Foundation
- PLCopen
- RAIN RFID
- Devising a Plan
- Changes in Thinking
- Finding a Use Case
- IoT Application Categories
- IoT Difference
- Connected Supply Chain
- IoT Applications in Action
4. Market Breakdown by Technology Type: IoT Process Manufacturing Software
- Emergence of IoT Platforms
- IoT Business Benefits
- Striving for the Ultimate Goal
- Need for Developer Talent
- Reducing Risk
- Big Data as a Big Force
- Big Data Challenges
- Failure of Traditional Tools
- Volume, Variety, Velocity and Variability Defining Big Data
- Proper Connection
- Master Data Management
- Big Data's Management Challenges
- Mining for Gold
- Truth or Dare
- Current Happenings
- Diving Deeper into the Data
- Incomplete Picture
- Parallel Structure
- Need for Speed
- Aggregation
- Working with Large Data Sets
- Integrating Data from Multiple Sources
- Automating Data Collection
- Analyzing Data and Identifying Actionable Insights
- Growing Importance of Analytics
- Making the Right Connection
- Finding the Right Rule
- Examining All Options
- Dynamic Case Management Capabilities
- Sensing Big Changes
- Edge Data Potential
- Edge Data's Many Uses
- Predictive Analytics' Tremendous Potential
- Security Software's Growing Importance
- IoT Devices and Security
- Building Security from the Ground Up
- Installing Barriers
- Security Complexity
- Importance of Application-Level Security
- Specialization
5. Market Breakdown by Technology Type: IoT Hardware
- Visibility
- New Hardware Directions
- Impact of Globalization
- Embedded Systems
- Sensors
- Distributed Control Systems
- Changing Plant Floor
- Latest DSC Developments
- Programmable Logic Controllers
- PLC Functionality
- PLC Advances
- Next-Generation PLCs
- PLC Improvements
6. Market Breakdown by Technology Type: IoT Networking
- Fieldbus: First-Generation Industrial Networking
- Ethernet's Legacy
- Ethernet in the Factory
- EtherNet/IP's Benefit
- Seeing Stars
- Meeting I/O Challenges
- Monitoring Ethernet Connections
- Simplifying Configurations
- Network Optimization
- Looking Ahead
- Impact of Wireless Network Connections
- Wi-Fi: A Popular Networking Option
- HaLow Effect
- Li-Fi Versus Wi-Fi
- Bluetooth 5.0
- Low on Bandwidth
- Near-Field Communications
- SigFox
7. Company Profiles
Companies Mentioned
- ABB Inc.
- Advantech America
- Aeris
- Altizon LLC
- Amazon Web Services
- Ametek Inc.
- Apex Automation and Robotics Ply Ltd.
- Arm Ltd.
- Arrayent Inc.
- Ats Automation
- Aurotek Corp.
- B&R Industrial Automation Corp.
- Baumuller Nurnberg Gmbh
- Bayshore Networks Inc.
- BC Food Suppliers
- Beckhoff Auotmation Gmbh & Co. Kg
- Belden Inc.
- Bsquare Inc.
- Cgi Group Inc.
- Cisco Systems Inc.
- Cognizant Ltd.
- Coldwater Machine Co.
- Cybervision Tech Inc.
- Danaher Corp.
- Dassault Systems
- Destaco
- Device Insight Ag
- Digi International
- Eaton Corp. PLC.
- Echelon Corp.
- Electric Imp Inc.
- Ellison Technologies Inc.
- Emerson
- Endress + Hauser Ag
- Epicor Software Corp.
- Exosite LLC.
- Fanuc Corp.
- Flowserve
- Fmc Corporation
- Fortive
- Fuji Electric
- General Electric Corp.
- Grove Streams LLC
- Hans Turck Gmbh & Co. Kg
- Harting Deutschland Gmbh & Co. Kg
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise
- Hitachi Ltd.
- Honeywell International Inc.
- Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.
- IBM Corp.
- IFM Electronic Gmbh
- Imantics Inc.
- IMI PLC
- Inductive Automation Inc.
- Infineon Technologies Ag
- Intel Corp.
- IQMS
- Jacobs Engineering Inc.
- Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd.
- Kepware Inc.
- Keyence Corp.
- Krohne Messtechnik Gmbh
- Kuka Agt
- Logmein
- Lynx Software Technologies Inc.
- M+W Group Gmbh
- Mcobject LLC
- Mesh Automation Inc.
- Meshify Inc.
- Metso
- Microsoft Corp.
- Misumi Corp.
- Mitsubishi Electric Corp.
- Murr Elektronik Gmbh
- Nachi Fujikoshi Corp.
- NEC Corp.
- Netgear Inc.
- Nextnine Ltd.
- Omron Corporation
- Oracle Corporation
- Parker Hannifin Corp.
- Pepperl and Fuchs Gmbh
- Phoenix Contact Gmbh & Co. Kg
- Pilz Gmbh & Co. Kg
- Precision Automation Robotics India Ltd.
- Preh Ima Automation Gmbh
- Promik Programmiersysteme Fur Die Mikroelectronik Gmbh
- PTC Corp.
- Qualcomm Inc.
- Relayr Gmbh
- Rittal Gmbh & Co. Kg
- Robert Bosch Gmbh
- Rockwell Automation Inc.
- Samson Automation Technologies
- Samsung Group
- Sap Se
- Schlumberger Ltd.
- Schneider-Electric Sa
- Schunk Gmbh & Co. Kg
- Senrio Inc.
- Sick Vertriebs Gmbh
- Siemens Ag.
- Sierra Wireless Inc.
- Sigfox
- Solidrun Ltd.
- Spacetime Insight Inc.
- Spectris PLC
- Stmicroelectronics
- Svensak Kullagerfabriken Ab
- TDK Corp.
- Te Connectivity
- Telit Communications PLC
- Thermo Fischer Scientific
- Tibco Software Inc.
- Toshiba Corp.
- Wago Kontakttechnik Gmbh & Co. Kg
- Weidmuller Interface Gmbh & Co. Kg
- Yamaha Corp.
- Yaskawa Electric Corp.
- Yokogawa Electric Corp.
- Zingbox
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/s6w3kb/global_internet?w=5
Media Contact:
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716