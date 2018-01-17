Global Internet of Things (IoT) Technologies for Process Manufacturing Market Research Report 2018

DUBLIN, Jan. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Internet of Things (IoT) Technologies for Process Manufacturing: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report examines the technologies, markets and factors influencing the markets for IoT systems. Markets are forecast based on historical activity and current opportunities, technical advances and challenges, and five subsets of the process market: oil and gas suppliers, food suppliers, metals, plastics and chemicals.

Report Highlights:

The global market for IoT process manufacturing technologies will grow from $750.4 million in 2017 to $2.7 billion by 2022 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 28.7% for the period of 2017-2022.

in 2017 to by 2022 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 28.7% for the period of 2017-2022. The hardware market will grow from $314.3 million in 2017 to $1.0 billion by 2022 with a CAGR of 26.8%.

in 2017 to by 2022 with a CAGR of 26.8%. The software market will grow from $374.8 million in 2017 to $1.4 billion by 2022 with a CAGR of 31.0%.

The building of IoT solutions includes three main components: hardware, software and networking. The markets are broken down into subsets. Hardware consists of sensors, programmable logic controllers and distributed control systems. Software involves IoT platforms, big data and security solutions. Networking is available in wired or wireless configurations.



The forecasts presented are for the total available markets. Discussion is provided that compares actual revenues with market potential. Markets are broken down by technology and sector, and then discussed within the context of technology trends. A detailed analysis of the technology and market potential is used as a basis for estimating world markets for these products. Thorough analyses are carried out of IoT practices, along with trends toward the uptake of solution costs, emerging standards and common practices.



Prime decision makers in the project chain who select the type and scope of IoT projects are identified. Factors influencing the requirements and purchases for the systems are examined, as are national and international responses to global challenges.



In this report, the IoT market is segmented into three product areas-hardware, software, and networking-and five vertical markets: oil and gas, food, pharmaceuticals and life sciences, plastics and metal. Hardware includes three types of factory floor devices: sensors, programmable logic controllers and distributed system controllers. Software consists of IoT platforms, big data and security. Networking is comprised of wired and wireless connections. The revenue numbers are for global sales.



Manufacturing is a mature market that is growing at a low single-digit rate. Of the five products segments, pharmaceuticals and food will grow at the fastest rates. A push to expand healthcare in industrialized countries will lead to more drug use. The global expansion will continue, and food will be available in more locations. Competition is fierce in established market and increasing in less established ones, which will spark innovation and the use of technology for competitive advantage.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

2. Summary and Highlights



3. Market and Technology Background

IoT in Manufacturing

Process Manufacturing Industry Trends

IoT Evolution

Things Gain Intelligence

Need to Change

IoT Business Benefits

Beyond Machine-to-Machine Communication

How the IoT Works

Design Options

Fitting the Pieces Together

Getting a Fresh Start

Business Value of Industrial IoT Applications

Factors Driving Manufacturing

IoT Challenges

Legacy System Shortcomings

Revamping Business Processes

Devices

Embedded System Challenges

Getting Everything into Harmony

System Limitations

Complex System

Network Architecture

Need for a Central Platform

Security Challenges

High Level of Commitment

Need for Standards

Considerations

Meeting the Network Needs

IoT Standards Organizations

Association for Advancing Automation

Association for Manufacturing Technology

American National Standards Institute

Association for Packaging and Processing Technology

AVnu Alliance

Embedded Linux and Android Alliance

International Electrotechnical Commission

Industrial Internet Consortium

International Society of Automation

International Standards Organization

Modelica Association

MTConnect Institute

National Institute of Standards and Technology

Organization for the Advancement of Structure Information Standards

Organization for Machine Automation and Control

Object Management Group

OPC Foundation

OPX Leadership Foundation

PLCopen

RAIN RFID

Devising a Plan

Changes in Thinking

Finding a Use Case

IoT Application Categories

IoT Difference

Connected Supply Chain

IoT Applications in Action

4. Market Breakdown by Technology Type: IoT Process Manufacturing Software

Emergence of IoT Platforms

IoT Business Benefits

Striving for the Ultimate Goal

Need for Developer Talent

Reducing Risk

Big Data as a Big Force

Big Data Challenges

Failure of Traditional Tools

Volume, Variety, Velocity and Variability Defining Big Data

Proper Connection

Master Data Management

Big Data's Management Challenges

Mining for Gold

Truth or Dare

Current Happenings

Diving Deeper into the Data

Incomplete Picture

Parallel Structure

Need for Speed

Aggregation

Working with Large Data Sets

Integrating Data from Multiple Sources

Automating Data Collection

Analyzing Data and Identifying Actionable Insights

Growing Importance of Analytics

Making the Right Connection

Finding the Right Rule

Examining All Options

Dynamic Case Management Capabilities

Sensing Big Changes

Edge Data Potential

Edge Data's Many Uses

Predictive Analytics' Tremendous Potential

Security Software's Growing Importance

IoT Devices and Security

Building Security from the Ground Up

Installing Barriers

Security Complexity

Importance of Application-Level Security

Specialization

5. Market Breakdown by Technology Type: IoT Hardware

Visibility

New Hardware Directions

Impact of Globalization

Embedded Systems

Sensors

Distributed Control Systems

Changing Plant Floor

Latest DSC Developments

Programmable Logic Controllers

PLC Functionality

PLC Advances

Next-Generation PLCs

PLC Improvements

6. Market Breakdown by Technology Type: IoT Networking

Fieldbus: First-Generation Industrial Networking

Ethernet's Legacy

Ethernet in the Factory

EtherNet/IP's Benefit

Seeing Stars

Meeting I/O Challenges

Monitoring Ethernet Connections

Simplifying Configurations

Network Optimization

Looking Ahead

Impact of Wireless Network Connections

Wi-Fi: A Popular Networking Option

HaLow Effect

Li-Fi Versus Wi-Fi

Bluetooth 5.0

Low on Bandwidth

Near-Field Communications

SigFox

7. Company Profiles



