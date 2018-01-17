World Spectral Imaging End-user Needs, Markets and Trends, 2016-2022 - Hyperspectral and Multispectral Cameras are Becoming Low Cost Tools to Target On-Field and In-Line Applications

DUBLIN, Jan. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Spectral Imaging: End-User Needs, Markets and Trends" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides the breakdown between multispectral and hyperspectral cameras. It also includes detailed market revenue and units forecasts by application and by spectral band from 2016 to 2022 and analysis by market segment.

The spectral imaging market is expected to experience an annual growth rate of around 20% in the coming years (CAGR 2016-2022), starting from around 3,600 cameras (excluding the Space and Military markets) sold in 2017 and increasing to more than 9,000 cameras sold in 2022.

Sorting is currently the biggest market of multispectral and hyperspectral cameras, in revenue. The adoption in other industrial or in on-field applications remained low for three main reasons: the high cost of cameras, their large size and the huge amount of data to process and store.

Currently, the spectral imaging market is at a turning point in its evolution. Technical efforts have been made to build cameras at cost below $10,000 and compact enough to be implemented on drones or in industrial lines. Meanwhile, robust and user-friendly methods for spectral data analysis have been developed. These achievements will lead to a wider adoption of multi/hyperspectral cameras for on-field or in-line applications.

With its ability to combine spatial and chemical information, spectral imaging addresses 3 major industrial and societal challenges:

The deployment of industry 4.0, which induces a high demand for cost-effective smart sensors able to provide complex measurements,

The need for sustainable and safe food production, which requires measurements on large areas and at high throughput to provide high food quality for an ever growing population,

The development of personalized healthcare, which implies the need of label-free, non-invasive and compact tools, giving a fast and reliable diagnosis.

These demands for low cost advanced analysis will drive the adoption of hyperspectral and multispectral cameras into on-field and in-line applications. Markets that will experience a high growth are Food & Beverages, Precision Agriculture, Color and Surface Characterization, Gas sensing, Pharmaceutics QA/QC, and Medical applications in the long-term.



In this report, we provide a detailed analysis of current and most promising applications of spectral imaging cameras. We describe the end-users needs and the remaining challenge for their widespread adoption in these markets.



In on-field and industrial applications, the demand for low cost portable and easy-to-use systems is high. Technological breakthroughs are undertaken at hardware and software levels to decrease cost and size of spectral imaging cameras and simplify the data processing methods.



Recent advances take advantage of innovative technologies like deposition of filters on CMOS detectors at wafer level or innovative designs of cameras integrating multiple detector arrays.



With these technologies, cameras currently reach cost of $5,000 to $12,000. Further progresses are necessary to achieve the target price of $1,000 to $5,000 for broad adoption on field or in industry.



But the value of a system based on spectral imaging also lies in its ability to provide relevant information to the end-user. The development of robust and user-oriented data processing solutions is critical for the growth of the spectral imaging market.



This report compares the current and emerging spectral imaging technologies (pushbroom camera with grating or prism, filter arrays, tunable filters, interferometers, etc.) and highlights challenges of spectral imaging data processing. It provides company profiles of main and promising hyperspectral and multispectral camera manufacturers.

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary



1. Introduction

Study goals and objectives

Information sources and methodology

Glossary

Context and Definitions

Scope of the report

List of companies

2. Highlights of the report



3. A market at a turning point

Driver: demand for low-cost advanced analysis

Value chain and market definition

Market data 2017 and players

Market forecasts 2017-2022

Market analysis and remaining challenges

4. Hardware and software technology trends

Introduction

Segmentation of commercial technologies

Multispectral imaging technologies:

Spatial scanning



Snapshot



Spectral scanning

Hyperspectral imaging technologies:

Spatial scanning



Snapshot



Spectral scanning

Technologies and cameras cost by spectral bands

Data processing layers: towards application-oriented solutions

5. Spectral imaging current status and promising applications

Current status: sorting, gas sensing

Next big markets to be addressed

Industry 4.0 (Color and surface characterization, Pharmaceutics)



Sustainable food production and food safety (Precision farming, Food sorting and Food quality control)



Personalized Health (Medical diagnosis and guided-surgery)

6. Company profiles



7. Appendices

Methodology

Companies Mentioned



3D-One

ABB

Applied Spectral Imaging

Bayspec

Bertin Instruments

BrandyWine photonics

Brimrose

Bruker

Bhler Sortex

ChemImage

Chromasens

Corning

Cubert

CytoViva

Daylight Solutions

Diaspective Vision

Eldim

EVK DI Kerschhaggl

Fluxdata

Gamaya

Gooch&Housego

Guided Therapeutics

Headwall Photonics

Hemav

Hindsight Imaging

Horiba Jobin Yvon

IMEC

Inno-spec

Insort GmbH

IRIS

ITRES

JAI

LLA Instruments

MicaSense

Microdrones

Middleton Research

Nofima

Norsk E.O. - HySpex

Opto-Knowledge Systems

Parrot

Perception Park

PerkinElmer

Philumina

Photon Etc.

PhotonFocus

Pixelteq

Prediktera

QualySense

Quest Innovations

Quest UAV

Rebellion Photonics

Resonon

Revenio

Scyllarus

Senop

Sky Squirel

Specim

Spectral Devices

Stemmer Imaging

Surface Optics

Tattile

TechnoTeam

Teledyne Dalsa

Telops

Tetracam

TruTag Technologies

Unispectral

Vexcel Imaging

VRmagic

Wayho Technology

Ximea

Zolix Instruments





For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/lfqtbl/world_spectral?w=5

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716