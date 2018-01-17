Global Pearlescent Pigment Market 2018-2022: Key Vendors are ALTANA, BASF, CHESIR, Merck, Sudarshan Chemical Industries & Sun Chemical

DUBLIN, Jan. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Pearlescent Pigment Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global pearlescent pigment market to grow at a CAGR of 4.58% during the period 2018-2022.
Global Pearlescent Pigment Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of pearlescent pigment.
According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is excellent functional properties. Pearlescent pigments are special pigments that belong to the same class as fluorescent and phosphorescent pigments. They are termed as pearl pigments mainly due to their excellent shine and radiance. It is extensively used in automotive sector, paints and coatings applications, construction industry, printing inks, plastics, cosmetics, decorative paints, and architectural coatings applications due to its innate functionalities.
The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is FDA approval for use in cosmetics and personal care products. The FDA has approved the use of pearlescent pigments and effect-enhancing pigments in cosmetics and personal care products. It has also approved the use of mica flakes coated with titanium dioxide and other colorants in cosmetic products.
The mica-based pearlescent pigments are identified to be free from certain harmful substances like lead, arsenic, and mercury. Although the FDA has fully restricted the use of color additives in personal care and cosmetic substances, it is not likely to pose a threat to the growth of the market.
Key vendors
- ALTANA
- BASF
- CHESIR
- Merck
- Sudarshan Chemical Industries
- Sun Chemical
Other prominent vendors
- CRISTAL
- Kuncai Americas
- NIHON KOKEN KOGYO
- Oxen Special Chemicals
- Sinoparst Science and Technology
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: INTRODUCTION
PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 06: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing
- Market size and forecast
PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION
- Paints and coatings- Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Printing inks- Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Plastics - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Construction materials- Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Others- Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Market opportunity by application
PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Geographical segmentation
- Regional comparison
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
- FDA approval for use in cosmetics and personal care products
- Increased R&D investments and product innovations
- Increasing use in plastic products
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive landscape
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/42tqwc/global?w=5
Media Contact:
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716