Global Gas Insulated Substation Market 2017-2025 - Demand for More Reliable, Long Life Span and Less Maintenance Systems

DUBLIN, Jan. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Gas Insulated Substation Market 2025 Global Analysis and Forecasts by Voltage Types (High Voltage & Ultra High Voltage) & Application (Power Transmission and Distribution & Manufacturing and Processing)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Gas insulated substation market is expectant to reach US$ 41,059.8 million by 2025 as compared to US$ 15,416.1 million in 2016, escalating at a CAGR of 19.4% during the forecast period from 2017 to 2025.

The market for gas insulated substation is influenced by various factors such as easy installation and operation of the mechanism and low maintenance of the system, long life span of the systems and increased reliability of the system over air insulated substations. However, the high price of gas insulated substations as compared to air insulated substations are hindering the market growth.

The market for gas insulated substations have the potential to grow exponentially owing to different research and developments to enhance the recorders. The demand for mobile gas insulated substations are increasing across the globe in order to generate maximum power in areas with confined lands. The major advantage of gas insulated substations is the compact size of the system over air insulated substations.

Owing to this factor, the mining sector, construction industry, oil & gas industry, as well as marine ports are increasingly adopting the mobile gas insulated substations. The primary advantage of mobile gas insulated substations is it can be easily moved to one place to another and can be reconfigured according to the project that changes over a period. Another benefit of mobile gas insulated substations is that the systems are integrated with high end shock absorbers which allow the vehicle to move through rough terrains.

Moreover, these mobile gas insulated substations are capable of operating at harsh temperatures with disruptions and are corrosion resistant. The electromagnetic compatibility integrated in the mobile gas insulated substations complete protection of operating personnel and surrounding environment as well as reduces the overall noise to absolute minimum. These benefits are anticipated to be the driving factors for the gas insulated substations in the coming years.

Key Market Dynamics



Key Market Drivers

Demand for More Reliable, Long Life Span and Less Maintenance Systems

and Less Maintenance Systems Growing Demand for Energy Efficient Power Generation Systems

Upgradation of Conventional Substation Systems

Easy Installation and Operations

Key Market Restraints



Huge Initial Investments

Adverse Effect of Sulphur Hexafluoride (SF6) on Environment

Key Market Opportunities



Mobile Substations Fuelling the Market

Future Trends



Replacement of Sulphur Hexafluoride as the Insulating Medium

Key Topics Covered:



1 Tables & Figures



2 Introduction



3 Key Takeaways



4 Market Landscape



5 Global Gas Insulated Substation - Key Market Dynamics



6 Gas Insulated Substation Market - Global



7 Global Gas Insulated Substation Market Analysis - By Voltage Type



8 Global Gas Insulated Substation Market Analysis - By Application



9 Global Gas Insulated Substations Market - Geographical Analysis



10 Industry Landscape



11 Competitive Landscape



12 Key Company Profiles



Schneider Electric SE

Siemens AG

ABB Group

Eaton Corporation Limited

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

General Electric

Crompton Greaves Limited

Toshiba Corporation

Alstom SA

Nissin Electric Co. Ltd.

