Indian Baby Mobility Equipment Market: Outlook to 2022 - Regular and Musical Baby Walkers are the Most Demanded Walkers in India

Baby mobility equipment industry, which was struggling in its initial years, has finally arrived now with a tremendous rise in sales volume as well as value. Market revenues are growing with a CAGR of approximately 20% from last five years (FY 2011-12 to FY 2016-17).

Baby walkers dominate the market in value as well as volume terms. They come in different segments such as regular, musical, activity/push and walker cum rocker. Regular and musical walkers are the most preferred one in India. After walkers, carriers are the second most popular product in the country followed by strollers & prams. Carriers come in buckled/ backpack or sling pouch/ wearing wraps. Carrycots and car seats are relatively new but gaining considerable market share in the last few years. Carrycots are simple but cars seats come in different types such as forward-facing, rear-facing, convertible or high-backed/ backless booster. A detailed segmentation of each product category has been showcased in the report.

The report includes products such as baby walkers, baby strollers & prams, baby carrycots, baby carriers and baby car seats/safety seats. An Indian parent usually purchases only one or two among all of them. All the products have different features and usage. Baby walker is the oldest product that India has been using from long as they are easily available and cheaper in comparison to other mobility products. Baby car seats, baby carrycots, baby carriers and baby strollers & prams are relatively new categories in the country. Gradually Indian parents are adopting them according to their need and affordability. Online platforms like FirstCry, Amazon, Flipkart etc. have also added value to the market in last three years due to boom in e-commerce business.

According to demographics, urban areas dominate the market heavily whereas rural areas are still gearing up for a big push. Urban cities are divided into four clusters by population in the report viz. top 10 cities, 11-70 cities, 71-200 cities and other cities. Top 10 cities capture majority of the sales volume, followed by 11-70 cities. Baby walkers are used in all the areas be it urban or rural. Products like strollers & prams and carriers are the choice of parents living in 71-200 cities whereas baby car seats and carrycots are preferred by parents living in top 10 and 11-70 cities.

The report also covers company profiles and key facts of all major players, along with many small players. There are many players organized or unorganized, domestic or international in the Indian market, where unorganized players lead the industry. International players like Huack, Jane, Fisher Price, Graco, Chicco etc. and organized domestic players like R for rabbit, Babyhug, Luvlap, Babyoye, Mee Mee etc are the major players operating in the baby mobility equipment market of India.

