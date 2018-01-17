Over 1 Million People Attend Events In Downtown DSM USA In 2017

Events affiliated with the Greater Des Moines Partnership hit impressive milestone

DOWNTOWN DES MOINES, Iowa, Jan. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --A record-breaking 1 million people attended events in Downtown Des Moines (DSM) affiliated with the Greater Des Moines Partnership in 2017.

Downtown DSM is home to internationally award-winning events including the Des Moines Arts Festival and Downtown Farmers' Market presented byUnityPoint Health - Des Moines. The Downtown Farmers' Market saw 650,000 patrons descend on the Historic Court District over 26 Saturdays between May and October to support the nearly 300 family farmers, bakers, artists and crafters from around Iowa.

In total, 1,053,100 people experienced Downtown DSM's world class amenities firsthand through events organized in partnership with or produced by The Partnership. Over 1,450 volunteers helped bring those events to life.

"The number of people attending events in Downtown DSM underscores the momentum of the entire region," said Jay Byers, CEO of the Greater Des Moines Partnership. "The vibrancy of Downtown DSM has led to more people living, working and visiting and has been a major contributing factor in our region's status as the fastest-growing metro in the Midwest according to the latest U.S. Census Bureau numbers."

According to police estimates, event attendance from Jan 1. to Dec. 31, 2017 breaks down as follows:

650,000 - Downtown Farmers' Market presented byUnityPoint Health - Des Moines

235,000 - Des Moines Arts Festival

90,000 - World Food & Music Festival

33,300 - Brenton Skating Plaza

20,000 - Downtown Winter Farmers' Market presented by UnityPoint Health - Des Moines

14,000 - Events Under The Canopy at Brenton Skating Plaza

5,300 - Out to Lunch

5,000 - GuideOne ImaginEve!

500 - Wonder of Words Festival

The 2017 Downtown attendance number is 15,000 more than 2016. To view events lined up for 2018, click here.

