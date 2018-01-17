INS Ecosystem Day-One Listing Hits Top-10 Crypto-Exchanges Including Binance, KuCoin, OKEx and Others

MOSCOW, January 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

INS Ecosystem directly connecting manufacturers and consumers via blockchain gains international crypto-exchange recognition - Cobinhood, Mercatox & Coinrail to list in January

INS Ecosystem, an IT platform directly connecting manufacturers and consumers, allowing the latter to save up to 30% on everyday grocery e-shopping has gained an international crypto-exchange recognition.

INS token is available to trade for BTC and ETH on Binance, world's Top-1 exchange by trading volume. INS is also traded on some of the fast-growing Top-10/30 crypto-exchanges, including KuCoin, a #4 worldwide trading volume OKEx, and EtherDelta.

INS is now on its way to get the confirmed listing on Mercatox, Cobinhood and Coinrail during January, 2018. INS team is negotiating the new listings, including 5 out of the world's Top-20 crypto-exchanges.

"Providing new convenient ways to purchase INS token is a key part of our plans to increase the adoption of INS Ecosystem, making the tokens accessible to a wide audience." - Comments Peter Fedchenkov, INS Ecosystem co-founder.

"We want to thank our colleagues and our partners for the high level of professionalism and perfect work they put into developing their exchanges. The listed are some of the most demanded exchanges by our community, holding the leading positions on a number of major traded crypto-assets.

"This is without a doubt a great milestone for our project that wouldn't be possible without our community. Many great things are yet to come, including other Top-10 listings to be declared. Stay tuned for our updates in social media and telegram, we will be sharing more interesting news about our progress and plans for the future."

INS Ecosystem has recently declared its 4-week ICO to conclude a total of $ 41,5M backed by a 28,8M INS token supply. INS roadmap implies the platform to come live Q4-2018, while INS team will chose the starting expansion points based on population size, income level and grocery market ratio. Preliminary list of target cities includes New York, Los Angeles, London, Paris, Hong Kong, Singapore and Tokyo.