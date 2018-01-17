UPCOMING DEADLINE: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Shareholders It Has Filed a Complaint on Behalf of Tivity Health, Inc. Shareholders and Lead Plaintiff Deadline of January 19, 2018 - TVTY

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 17, 2018 / The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:

To: All persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired securities of Tivity Health, Inc. ("Tivity Health") (NASDAQ: TVTY) between February 24, 2017 and November 3, 2017 . You are hereby notified that Levi & Korsinsky filed Weiner v. Tivity Health, Inc., et al. (3:17-CV-01469) a securities class action lawsuit in the United States District Court for the Middle District of Tennessee, Nashville Division. To get more information, go to:

http://www.zlk.com/pslra-sbm/tivity-health-inc?wire=1

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500, toll-free: (877) 363-5972. There is no cost or obligation to you.

The complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Tivity Health was aware that its customer United Healthcare, Inc. planned to expand its fitness benefit to seniors, (ii) the aforementioned expansion would represent direct competition to Tivity Health's core program SilverSneaker, and (iii) as a result of the foregoing, the Company's financial statements, as well as Defendants' statements about Tivity Health's business, operations, and prospects, were false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you suffered a loss in Tivity, you have until January 19, 2018 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation, and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

30 Broad Street - 24th Floor

New York, NY 10004

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Toll Free: (877) 363-5972

Fax: (212) 363-7171

www.zlk.com

SOURCE: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP