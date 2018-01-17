Fonon Corporation Launches the World's Fastest, High Power, Mid-Size Laser Cleaning System

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / January 17, 2018 / Fonon Corporation (OTC PINK: FNON), in joint development with Laser Photonics, launches the CleanTech™ Titan Express - a new laser cleaning system designed to provide an ultra-fast, safe, simple, and budget-friendly alternative to dangerous and costly chemical or mechanical cleaning.

The CleanTech™ Laser Cleaning System removes the messy chemicals and contaminants from the equation. No more storing and using dangerous chemicals with hazardous fumes, costly clean-up, or complicated procedures. Simply close the Class 1 safety doors and press a button. The parts are automatically cleaned and the surface is ready. CleanTech is the most cost-effective, efficient, and safe method of industrial cleaning, rust removal, paint removal, and surface preparation.

CleanTech Laser Systems meet the full FDA requirements as a Class 1 laser product and include added safety measures for easy and safe operation in all industries and work environments. Aerospace, defense, commercial, manufacturing, and institutional industries are pressing for economical, efficient, and Earth-friendly cleaning processes. The CleanTech Titan Express provides a versatile and easy to use industrial-grade laser cleaning machine that is eco-friendly, renewable, and budget friendly.

CleanTech Titan Express is the fastest laser cleaning system in the world - available with a high power 80mJ to 480mJ fiber laser. CleanTech is built with Flexion™ Technology - allowing materials to be cleaned completely, quickly and with ultra-high precision. CleanTech Titan Express features a 4' x 4' working envelope with a small footprint allowing for the safe and easy cleaning or surface preparation of large format items such as wheel rims, aircraft parts, molds, automotive components - in addition to small parts and sensitive materials.

The company is starting to take pre-orders for the CleanTech Titan Express Laser Cleaning System.

About Fonon Corporation

Fonon designs laser-based material processing technologies for advanced industrial manufacturing and manufactures state of the art equipment utilizing those technologies. The company products empower manufacturers in the areas of application-specific 3D metal printing (additive manufacturing), and 2D and 3D laser cutting, laser marking and laser engraving applications (subtractive manufacturing). Our products and technologies are used today in every sector of any manufacturing industry from food and beverage to medical, aerospace and semiconductor. For more information about Fonon, visit www.fonon.us.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 involving risks and uncertainties. Results, events, and performances could vary from those contemplated. These statements involve risks and uncertainties which may cause results, expressed or implied, to differ from predicted outcomes. Risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to product demand, market competition and the company's ability to meet current and future plans. Investors should study and understand all risks before making an investment decision. Readers are recommended not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information. Fonon is not obligated to publicly release revisions to any forward-looking statement, to reflect events or circumstances afterward, or to disclose unanticipated occurrences except as required under applicable law.

Press Contact:

Kristina Shrider

Chief Marketing Officer

Fonon Corporation

407-804-1000 x1005

kshrider@fonon.com

