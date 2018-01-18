NEC Seiichiro Toda s-toda@cj.jp.nec.com +81-3-3798-6511

TOKYO, Jan 18, 2018 - (JCN Newswire) - NEC Corporation (TSE: 6701) today announced the presentation of technologies and solutions for working together with telecom carriers in the co-creation of new business models and the implementation of 5G solutions at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2018 at the Fira Gran Via, Barcelona, from February 26 to March 1, in Hall 3, stand #3M30.In today's business and social climate, telecom carriers are constantly being required to process greater volumes of data at increasingly faster speeds, while also ensuring that transmissions are secure. At the same time, the rapid growth of the Internet of Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence (AI) and robotics are placing even greater demand on carrier resources.At MWC 2018, NEC is demonstrating solutions and technologies that help address the needs of both telecom carriers and businesses alike through its "5G. A Future Beyond Imagination," concept, which positions NEC and telecom carriers as service enablers for the co-creation of new business models for a wide variety of vertical industries, including the security, agriculture and transportation fields, that maximize resources and reinforce earnings.At the NEC booth, the company's cutting-edge portfolio of AI technologies, "NEC the WISE," will be introduced, as well as NEC's series of biometric authentication solutions, "Bio-IDiom," which includes some of the world's fastest and most accurate facial and fingerprint authentication technologies. This is in addition to highlighting NEC's participation in the FIDO Alliance, which aims to standardize Fast IDentity Online (FIDO).Moreover, NEC will demonstrate its advanced solutions for being a leader in mobile backhaul, network optimization through traffic management solutions (TMS) and edge computing, as well as software-defined networking (SDN) / network functions virtualization (NFV) that contribute to the growth of telecom carriers.For more detail on NEC's participation in Mobile World Congress 2017, please visithttp://www.nec.com/en/event/mwc/index.html.About NEC CorporationNEC Corporation is a leader in the integration of IT and network technologies that benefit businesses and people around the world. By providing a combination of products and solutions that cross utilize the company's experience and global resources, NEC's advanced technologies meet the complex and ever-changing needs of its customers. NEC brings more than 100 years of expertise in technological innovation to empower people, businesses and society. For more information, visit NEC at http://www.nec.com.Based on its Mid-term Management Plan 2015, the NEC Group globally provides "Solutions for Society" that promote the safety, security, efficiency and equality of society. Under the company's corporate message of "Orchestrating a brighter world," NEC aims to help solve a wide range of challenging issues and to create new social value for the changing world of tomorrow. For more information, please visit http://www.nec.com/en/global/about/solutionsforsociety/message.html.