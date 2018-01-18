Regulatory News:

Eurofins Scientific (Paris:ERF) (EUFI.PA), the global leader in food testing services, announces the acquisition of Food Analytica, a leading group of food testing laboratories in Hungary.

As one of the most modern microbiology laboratories in Central and Eastern Europe, Food Analytica offers to more than 400 clients in Hungary and Romania a comprehensive suite of food testing services which comprises microbiology, food and feed chemistry, grain studies, molecular biology, and sensory analyses. Moreover, Food Analytica provides a broad scope of environmental testing services to a large variety of customers. Food Analytica employs 90 staff and operates 4 laboratories in South-Eastern Hungary.

The acquisition of Food Analytica will further enhance Eurofins' geographical footprint in the food and feed testing market, and provides a platform with significant organic and inorganic growth potential.

Comment from Dr. Gilles Martin, Eurofins' CEO: "We are pleased to welcome Food Analytica, a leading player in food testing in Hungary, to Eurofins' family of businesses. This acquisition, together with the acquisition of ERICo in Slovenia in 2017, will provide Eurofins with a strong presence in both food and environment testing markets to the benefit of its customers in Central and Eastern Europe."

Eurofins a global leader in bio-analysis

Eurofins Scientific through its subsidiaries (hereinafter sometimes "Eurofins" or "the Group") believes it is the world leader in food, environment and pharmaceutical products testing and that it is also one of the global independent market leaders in certain testing and laboratory services for agroscience, genomics, discovery pharmacology and for supporting clinical studies. In addition, Eurofins is one of the key emerging players in specialty clinical diagnostic testing in Europe and the USA. With over 30,000 staff in 400 laboratories across 42 countries, Eurofins offers a portfolio of over 150,000 analytical methods for evaluating the safety, identity, composition, authenticity, origin and purity of biological substances and products, as well as for innovative clinical diagnostic. The Group objective is to provide its customers with high-quality services, accurate results on time and expert advice by its highly qualified staff.

Eurofins is committed to pursuing its dynamic growth strategy by expanding both its technology portfolio and its geographic reach. Through R&D and acquisitions, the Group draws on the latest developments in the field of biotechnology and analytical chemistry to offer its clients unique analytical solutions and the most comprehensive range of testing methods.

As one of the most innovative and quality oriented international players in its industry, Eurofins is ideally positioned to support its clients' increasingly stringent quality and safety standards and the expanding demands of regulatory authorities around the world.

The shares of Eurofins Scientific are listed on the Euronext Paris Stock Exchange (ISIN FR0000038259, Reuters EUFI.PA, Bloomberg ERF FP).

