EQS-News / 18/01/2018 / 16:25 UTC+8 *Goldpac Honored with"Best Value TMT Company"for Golden HK Stock Award, 2017* (On January 18, 2018) Goldpac Group Limited("Goldpac" or the "Group", stock code: 03315.HK) is delighted to announce that it has been selected again as the winner of the "Best Value TMT Company" of "2017 Golden Hong Kong Stock" Award in "Discover the New Value of the Hong Kong Stock Market Forum" among nearly 140 finalists of listed companies. In 2017, as the leader in the world's stock market, Hong Kong stock market received global attention. Hosted jointly by TONGHUASHUN and ZHITONG CAIJING, the Golden Hong Kong Stock Poll is one of influential annual feasts of the year. It has not only attracted more than 200 listed companies as well as a number of economists, financial institutions, Hong Kong well-known brokerages and top investment professionals to participate in the event, but has now become an investment indicator of the annual most valuable investment and growth potential stocks in Hong Kong. Among the 14 awards designed for the event, the " Best Value TMT Company" Award competition, which is in recognition of the most promising TMT company listed on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong with the fastest growth rate and the great potential for development in 2017, has to be the most competitive one, for the reason that 17 TMT companies listed on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong, such as SMIC, Sunny Optical Technology Group, Kingdee International, Zhongan online, were among the shortlisted candidates. By leveraging its good performance, including good corporate governance, outstanding position in industry, solid business focus and continuous maximizing shareholders' return, Goldpac stood out among these top TMT companies and won the award. Mr. HOU Ping, CEO of Goldpac, gratified, "It is a great honor to win the recognition from the review committee and investors once again, and every affirmation and honor is an encouragement to us. Goldpac, as one of the few TMT companies in Fintech industry listed on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong, has been making efforts to improve its core business and diversify into related businesses in recent years, and to continuously acquire breakthroughs in technology innovation and global market development. With the outstanding growth and profitability in the market, Goldpac has created a global leading position. In 2018, with new challenges and opportunities of the market, we are confident to continue to do the best in our field of TMT. At the same time, we will also pay more attention to the public listing platform and take advantage of our cash position for carrying our group both domestically and internationally to the next level in the battlefield with maximizing shareholders's value." - End - *About Goldpac Group Limited (Stock Code: 03315) * With more than 20 years of successful experience and a leading global technology portfolio, and committed to its core vision of Making Transactions More Secure and Convenient, Goldpac is specialized in delivering embedded software and secure payment products for global customers while leveraging innovative Fintech to provide data processing service, system platform and other total solutions for a wide business range of financial, government, healthcare, transportation, and retails. Inspired by the Chinese government's the Belt and Road initiative, Goldpac is now extending its superior solutions and services to the wider geographical area and delivering convenient, secure and easy payment experiences to people around the globe. The overseas security payment business will become the company's most promising growth source. For more information, please visit http://www.goldpac.com/en/ [1] or contact at goldpac@godlpac.com. Document: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=FRTIGRNAML [2] Document title: Goldpac Honored with'Best Value TMT Company'for Golden HK Stock Award, 2017 18/01/2018 Dissemination of a Marketing Press Release, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Media archive at www.todayir.com 1: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=ae3c98605852b081f0914e59972099cb&application_id=646297&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=d42fb0747512313a10887402a2286d71&application_id=646297&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

January 18, 2018 03:26 ET (08:26 GMT)