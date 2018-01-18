West Midlands Police's Digital transformation project achieves a significant cloud milestone

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) and Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) today announced that they have teamed with West Midlands Police (WMP) to successfully deploy a suite of Oracle Cloudapplications designed to increase efficiencies and processes across the force. The project is one of the first implementations of cloud technology by a public safety agency in the U.K.

The SaaS applications deployed for the West Midlands Police, across Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), Human Capital Management (HCM) and Customer Experience (CX) solutions, have enabled the force to modernize processes across its HR, finance, procurement and shared services departments, and provided an internal self-service portal allowing officers and employees to quickly access critical information and back-office services. The introduction of a cloud-hosted supplier portal also enhanced agile interaction between the force and its suppliers.

"The deployment of this cloud technology is the latest-step on our technology transformation journey as envisaged under our 'WMP 2020' change program," said Neil Chamberlain, Director of Commercial Services at West Midland Police. "This project represents a significant investment by the force as part of our transformation program and demonstrates our commitment to investing in digital technologies to enable new and more efficient ways to manage operations, share information and deliver police services to the public."

Accenture has worked alongside WMP since 2014 when selected as transformation partner to help create and deliver the WMP 2020 change program; an ambitious five-year transformation project to create a modern, technology-enabled and more efficient force. The team leveraged the Accenture Cloud Suite for Oracle, including an industry-specific solution developed by the Accenture Oracle Business Group to provide a faster delivery with more quality assurance.

"By leveraging our Cloud First approach and leading industry and technology capabilities we have, in partnership with West Midlands Police, delivered a modern suite of back office services that will drive efficiencies and increase collaboration and information sharing across the force," said Dave West, Managing Director, of Accenture's Health Public Service business. "The technology enables WMP to access and share information where and when required and supports modern digitally enabled Policing in the West Midlands region."

Debbie Green, Senior Sales Director for the Public Sector at Oracle UK said, "The public sector is innovating at a rapid rate to transform its organizations and deliver better services to the taxpayer. West Midlands Police is a leading example of how organizations are looking to make use of cloud technologies to change their operations and deliver the next generation of public services."

Accenture has been one of Oracle's leading systems integration partners globally 12 years in a row, with more than 54,000 Oracle-skilled consultants around the world who help accelerate digital transformation by implementing Oracle-based business solutions and new business processes that develop and evolve as their digital business grows. Accenture has teamed with Oracle for more than two decades and is a Global Cloud Elite-level member in Oracle PartnerNetwork. For more information on the Accenture and Oracle relationship, please visit www.accenture.com/oracle

About Accenture

Accenture is a leading global professional services company, providing a broad range of services and solutions in strategy, consulting, digital, technology and operations. Combining unmatched experience and specialized skills across more than 40 industries and all business functions underpinned by the world's largest delivery network Accenture works at the intersection of business and technology to help clients improve their performance and create sustainable value for their stakeholders. With more than 435,000 people serving clients in more than 120 countries, Accenture drives innovation to improve the way the world works and lives. Visit us at www.accenture.com

About Accenture Cloud

Accenture is a leader in helping organizations move to the cloud to take advantage of a new era of service delivery and flexibility, where applications, infrastructure and business processes are brought together and delivered As-a-Service. Accenture's Cloud First agenda offers comprehensive, industry-focused cloud services including strategy, implementation, migration and managed services, and assets including the Accenture Cloud Platform that can drive broader transformational programs for clients. Accenture has worked on more than 20,000 cloud computing projects for clients, including three-quarters of the Fortune Global 100, and has more than 44,000 professionals trained in cloud computing. The company has been innovating in cloud technology for over a decade and holds more than 200 granted patents and pending applications across its global cloud portfolio. For more information on the Accenture and Oracle relationship, please visit www.accenture.com/oracle

About Oracle PartnerNetwork

Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN) is Oracle's partner program that provides partners with a differentiated advantage to develop, sell and implement Oracle solutions. OPN offers resources to train and support specialized knowledge of Oracle's products and solutions and has evolved to recognize Oracle's growing product portfolio, partner base and business opportunity. Key to the latest enhancements to OPN is the ability for partners to be recognized and rewarded for their investment in Oracle Cloud. Partners engaging with Oracle will be able to differentiate their Oracle Cloud expertise and success with customers through the OPN Cloud program an innovative program that complements existing OPN program levels with tiers of recognition and progressive benefits for partners working with Oracle Cloud. To find out more visit: http://www.oracle.com/partners

Trademarks

Oracle and Java are registered trademarks of Oracle and/or its affiliates.

About Oracle

The Oracle Cloud offers complete SaaS application suites for ERP, HCM and CX, plus best-in-class database Platform as a Service (PaaS) and Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) from data centers throughout the Americas, Europe and Asia. For more information about Oracle (NYSE:ORCL), please visit us at oracle.com

