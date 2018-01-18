Pubs-to-coffee shop group Whitbread said third quarter group sales rose 0.3% in tough market conditions, adding that the harsher UK environment and inflation would pose challenges in the year ahead. Like-for-like sales growth in the UK Premier Inn hotel business rose 0.5%, while sales at the Costa coffee chain fell 0.1%. Chief executive Alison Brittain said "well-publicised weak retail market footfall" was negatively impacting Costa's high street stores' like-for-like performance, adding that ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...