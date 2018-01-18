Leider ist der Eintrag nur auf Amerikanisches Englisch verfügbar. Der Inhalt wird unten in einer verfügbaren Sprache angezeigt. Klicken Sie auf den Link, um die aktuelle Sprache zu ändern.

Troester will display its Rotomex technology ZX Series for straining of rubber compounds.

The ZX series, which belongs to the group of gear extruders, can produce an output of up to 590-5,500 lbs/h with corresponding rubber density and viscosity. The newly developed ZX 150, ZX 170 and ZX 220 are designed to meet the increasing demand for more output and reach up to 5,500 lbs/h depending on construction size. The compact construction of the ZX series, with proven feed gear shaft technology and simple handling, enable it to be used in the mixing room and the extrusion line. The drive shafts, housing and head are designed to be tempered separately, taking into account rubber compound properties of tires and technical rubber goods. With a processing pressure of up to 35 MPa and continuous monitoring of all relevant process parameters, the new ZX 150, ZX 170 and ZX 220 are able to meet strict requirements.

TROESTER GmbH & Co. KG - Tire Technology Expo 2018 Stand 7036

Rubber processing machinery manufacturer Uth has invested a seven-digit euro sum in the construction of an assembly hall at its base in Fulda in the center of Germany. "Many new developments placed increased demands on our operational resources. For example, our newly developed two-roll plasticizer technology, weighing 40 metric tons, for the preparation of rubber compounds, brought us to our capacity limits," explains MD Peter J Uth. The investment has expanded the production area by around 1,100m2, to a total of around 10,000m2. Building work began in March and took around five months. The facility has been designed to enable flexible machine manufacturing. High product quality, ergonomics, sustainability and energy efficiency have also been considered in the building's design. The hall is equipped with underfloor heating, the latest LED lighting technology and daylight-emitting light domes.

UTH GmbH - Tire Technology Expo Stand 4012

Münch Chemie International will present its new water-based semi-permanent inside-tire paint that allows for multiple curings, accelerating processing performance by 20%. The company is a release agent and processing aid specialist, developing processing aids for tire development, each of which are designed to aid tire curing, and to work without impacting on the rubber vulcanization process. Its latest innovation, IP-1621, is a water-based semi-permanent inside tire paint that allows for numerous consecutive curings, minimizing manufacturer costs. The company has operating sine 1948, creating high quality, flexible solutions designed to suit customer-specific needs, within the shortest possible lead time.

Münch Chemie International GmbH - Tire Technology Expo 2018 stand 3006

Reduced tire weight and rolling resistance, elimination of preparation steps, easy assembly at tire building - all these objectives can be addressed with Milliken's ready-to-use MilliCap cap ply strips, tapes, bias chafer and beadwrap, which will be showcased at Tire Technology Expo 2018. These products can go direct from the receiving dock to the tire building machine, enabled by Milliken's expertise in textile formation and chemistry for adhesion and building tack. For process liners, Milliken offers the industry a one-stop shop, with liners engineered to meet and exceed requirements for release, wrinkle resistance, flexibility or stiffness, and durability. The company's Tegris stiff liners with separator strips protect profiled parts and Milliken can customize liners via a range of confectioning and liner identification options.

Milliken Textiles BVBA - Tire Technology Expo Stand C330

MonTech will showcase its rubber test instruments, including its new fully automated online robotic testing cell. Housing multiple stations including binning, sample preparation, MDR, RPA and density, the testing cell provides relevant batch information in real time by bringing a quality lab to the mixing line. Applying complete automation and robotics enables faster batch release, higher sampling rates, less scrap, less rework, decreased variability in testing, and ultimately a lower cost per test. The idea for the project came from high-capacity ...

