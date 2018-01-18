Global Industrial Monitoring Relays Market 2018-2022: Challenges, Trends & Drivers - Key Vendors are ABB, Eaton, General Electric, Rockwell Automation, Schneider Electric & Siemens

DUBLIN, Jan. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Industrial Monitoring Relays Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global industrial monitoring relays market to grow at a CAGR of 6.06% during the period 2018-2022.
Global Industrial Monitoring Relays Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
The global industrial monitoring relays market is a key segment of the global industrial relays market. From a top-down perspective, the analyst has analyzed the global industrial relays market as the parent market to set the context in which the global industrial monitoring relays market will be analyzed. The need for protecting circuits and ensuring the safety of equipment in industries is expected to drive the growth of the global industrial relays market during the forecast period.
One trend in the market is emergence of loT-based monitoring relays. The emergence of the loT-enabled devices has brought about a disruption in the global industrial monitoring relays market. The need to collect the historical and real-time data has encouraged vendors to come up with loT-based monitoring relays.
These relays provide the real-time condition of circuits and also alert the human machine interfaces (HMIs) in case of a problem in circuits. The loT-based monitoring relays also aid in conducting preventive maintenance of the connected equipment and the circuit if required. The combination of real-time and historical data also help in recognizing a pattern of faults that occur in circuits.
According to the report, one driver in the market is growing need for safe and reliable monitoring device for power equipment. A properly installed and configured monitoring system is an asset to almost all energy consumers. Energy consumers have considerations and apprehensions regarding the use of energy. Such apprehension is largely because of the diversity of load types and requirements. The cost of energy use and the dependability of an electrical system are major concerns for many energy consumers. Industrial consumers incur complex rated structures that typically include a variation of power demand and energy use, considering the complexity of the load.
Key vendors
- ABB
- Eaton
- General Electric
- Rockwell Automation
- Schneider Electric
- Siemens
Other prominent vendors
- ALSTOM
- Banner Engineering
- BENDER
- Broyce Control
- Coto Technology
- Danfoss
- Electro-Sensors
- Finder
- Fuji Electric
- Fujitsu
- Macromatic Industrial Controls
- OMRON
- PHOENIX CONTACT
- Pilz
- Process control systems
- SEL
- Shenler
- TE Connectivity
- Texas Instruments
- WEG
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
- Global industrial monitoring relays market by voltage monitoring relays
- Global industrial monitoring relays market by phase monitoring relays
- Global industrial monitoring relays market by others
PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER
- Power industry - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Oil and gas industry - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Automotive industry - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Chemical industry - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Others - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- EMEA - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Americas - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 13: MARKET TRENDS
- Emergence of IoT-based monitoring relays
- Increasing replacements for relays and fuses
- Growing importance of personnel education and recent technological advances in relays
PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/gjtf48/global_industrial?w=5
Media Contact:
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716