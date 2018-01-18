Global Industrial Monitoring Relays Market 2018-2022: Challenges, Trends & Drivers - Key Vendors are ABB, Eaton, General Electric, Rockwell Automation, Schneider Electric & Siemens

DUBLIN, Jan. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Industrial Monitoring Relays Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global industrial monitoring relays market to grow at a CAGR of 6.06% during the period 2018-2022.

Global Industrial Monitoring Relays Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The global industrial monitoring relays market is a key segment of the global industrial relays market. From a top-down perspective, the analyst has analyzed the global industrial relays market as the parent market to set the context in which the global industrial monitoring relays market will be analyzed. The need for protecting circuits and ensuring the safety of equipment in industries is expected to drive the growth of the global industrial relays market during the forecast period.

One trend in the market is emergence of loT-based monitoring relays. The emergence of the loT-enabled devices has brought about a disruption in the global industrial monitoring relays market. The need to collect the historical and real-time data has encouraged vendors to come up with loT-based monitoring relays.

These relays provide the real-time condition of circuits and also alert the human machine interfaces (HMIs) in case of a problem in circuits. The loT-based monitoring relays also aid in conducting preventive maintenance of the connected equipment and the circuit if required. The combination of real-time and historical data also help in recognizing a pattern of faults that occur in circuits.



According to the report, one driver in the market is growing need for safe and reliable monitoring device for power equipment. A properly installed and configured monitoring system is an asset to almost all energy consumers. Energy consumers have considerations and apprehensions regarding the use of energy. Such apprehension is largely because of the diversity of load types and requirements. The cost of energy use and the dependability of an electrical system are major concerns for many energy consumers. Industrial consumers incur complex rated structures that typically include a variation of power demand and energy use, considering the complexity of the load.

Key vendors

ABB

Eaton

General Electric

Rockwell Automation

Schneider Electric

Siemens

Other prominent vendors

ALSTOM

Banner Engineering

BENDER

Broyce Control

Coto Technology

Danfoss

Electro-Sensors

Finder

Fuji Electric

Fujitsu

Macromatic Industrial Controls

OMRON

PHOENIX CONTACT

CONTACT Pilz

Process control systems

SEL

Shenler

TE Connectivity

Texas Instruments

WEG

Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE



PART 05: MARKET SIZING



PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS



PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

Global industrial monitoring relays market by voltage monitoring relays

Global industrial monitoring relays market by phase monitoring relays

Global industrial monitoring relays market by others

PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

Power industry - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Oil and gas industry - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Automotive industry - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Chemical industry - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Others - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

APAC - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

EMEA - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Americas - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



PART 13: MARKET TRENDS

Emergence of IoT-based monitoring relays

Increasing replacements for relays and fuses

Growing importance of personnel education and recent technological advances in relays

PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE



PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/gjtf48/global_industrial?w=5





Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

