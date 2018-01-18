Capita said on Thursday that Marks & Spencer has extended its longstanding customer contact partnership with the outsourcer by a further five years. The contract renewal and expansion, which is worth more than £70m, will begin in April and will see Capita continue to provide customer service support for marksandspencer.com across voice, online and webchat channels from its existing teams, including those based in Preston Brook in the UK. The group will also extend its customer services support ...

