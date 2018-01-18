sprite-preloader
18.01.2018 | 12:29
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Press Invitation: Ericsson at Mobile World Congress 2018

Media & Analyst Briefing: Monday, 26 February at 08.30 - 09.30 CET Press Seminar with customers: Tuesday, 27 February at 16.00 - 17.00 CET Location: Ericsson booth in Hall 2, Fira Gran Via, Barcelona, Spain

PR Newswire

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 18, 2018

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Ericsson's (NASDAQ: ERIC) welcomes media representatives for its activities at Ericsson booth, the do zone at Mobile World Congress 2018. (Hall 2, Fira Gran Via, Barcelona, Spain)

On Monday, 26 February at 08.30 you are invited to join our media & analyst briefing hosted by our CEO, Börje Ekholm. The Ericsson booth will open from 08.00 for media and analysts. A light breakfast will be served.

Add to Calendar

On Tuesday, 27 February at 16.00 Ericsson executives and customers will share vital insights gained from the first 5G services deployed at the winter sporting event in South Korea in an interactive seminar. Seats are limited so please contact us to secure yours.

Add to Calendar

Our media mingle ison Monday evening and you will receive a personal invitation with times and location in downtown Barcelona.

See more details of the many Ericsson speakers on the GSMA stage here, including the keynote address from CEO Börje Ekholm.

Latest info about all press activities can be found on Press Center - MWC 2018

We look forward to welcoming you to our do zone in Barcelona!

Kind regards,
Ericsson Corporate Communications

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT
Ericsson Corporate Communications
Phone: +46-10-719-69-92
E-mail: media.relations@ericsson.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/ericsson/r/press-invitation--ericsson-at-mobile-world-congress-2018,c2433536

The following files are available for download:

http://mb.cision.com/Main/15448/2433536/779243.pdf

PDF

http://news.cision.com/ericsson/i/5g-20testing-20facility-20-20mwc-20banner,c2324148

5G%20testing%20facility%20-%20mwc%20banner


