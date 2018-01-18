EANS-Adhoc: Erdöl-Lagergesellschaft m.b.H. / Announces the results of its tender offer for its outstanding Notes (ISIN: XS0905658349) - ANHANG

DISCLOSURE OF INSIDE INFORMATION OF ERDÖL-LAGERGESELLSCHAFT M.B.H

PURSUANT TO ART 17 MARKET ABUSE REGULATION (MAR)

18 January 2018 ERDÖL-LAGERGESELLSCHAFT M.B.H.

ANNOUNCES THE RESULTS OF ITS TENDER OFFER FOR ITS EUR 500,000,000 2.750 % FIXED RATE NOTES DUE 2028 This announcement must be read in conjunction with the Invitation Memorandum dated 10 January 2018 (the "Invitation Memorandum") which has been prepared by the Issuer. Capitalised terms used but not defined in this announcement have the meanings given to them in the Invitation Memorandum. On 10 January 2018, Erdöl-Lagergesellschaft m.b.H. (the "Issuer") announced its invitation (the "Invitation") to the Holders of its EUR 500,000,000 2.75% Notes due 2028 (ISIN: XS0905658349) (the "Notes") to tender to the Issuer for purchase for cash outstanding Notes, up to an aggregate principal amount of EUR 100,000,000 (the "Maximum Acceptance Amount"). The Invitation expired at 5:00 p.m. CET on 17 January 2018. The Issuer announces the results of its tender offer and that it has decided to accept all Notes validly tendered pursuant to the Invitation and accordingly will accept for purchase EUR 43,900,000 in aggregate nominal amount of Notes

pursuant to the Invitation: _____________________________________________________________________________ | | | |Aggregate |Aggregate | |Description of | |Purchase Price|principal amount|principal amount| |the Notes |ISIN |per Note* |of Notes validly|of Notes | | | | |tendered |accepted for | |_______________|____________|______________|________________|purchase________| | | |116.25 per | | | |2.75% Notes due|XS0905658349|cent. of the |EUR 43,900,000 |EUR 43,900,000 | |2028 | |principal | | | |_______________|____________|amount________|________________|________________| * excluding accrued interest in respect of the Notes

The Issuer will also pay accrued interest in respect of the Notes accepted for repurchase pursuant to the Invitation. The Notes purchased by the Issuer pursuant to the Invitation will be held, resold or cancelled by the Issuer. The Settlement Date is expected to be 24 January 2018. Following the settlement of this invitation the Issuer intends to terminate the listing of the Notes in the Official List (Amtlicher Handel) of the Vienna Stock Exchange and the Official List of the Luxembourg Stock Exchange and to apply for the inclusion of the Notes in trading on: (i) the Third Market (Dritter Markt) of the Vienna Stock Exchange; and (ii) Euro MTF Market of the Luxembourg Stock Exchange, both of which are no regulated markets but multilateral trading facilities (MTF), operated and regulated by the respective stock exchanges. DISCLAIMER: This announcement must be read in conjunction with the Invitation Memorandum. No offer or invitation to acquire any securities is being made pursuant to this announcement. The distribution of this announcement and/or the Invitation Memorandum in certain jurisdictions may be restricted by law. Persons into whose possession this announcement and/or the Invitation Memorandum come are required by the Issuer, the Dealer Manager and the Tender Agent to inform themselves about, and to observe, any such restrictions.

Erdöl-Lagergesellschaft m.b.H. a limited liability company (Gesellschaft mit beschränkter Haftung) under Austrian law, with its registered office at Radlpaßstraße 6, 8502 Lannach, Austria and registered with the regional court for civil law matters (Landesgericht für Zivilrechtssachen) Graz under FN 69684b Notes of the Issuer are admitted to trading on the following regulated markets: Official List (Amtlicher Handel) of the Vienna Stock Exchange and the Official List of the Luxembourg Stock Exchange.

