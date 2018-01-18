Active-Investors: Wired News - Allot Communications to Purchase Netonomy

Stock Monitor: ADTRAN Post Earnings Reporting

The transaction is expected to close in a very short period. The consideration to be paid will not have a material impact on Allot's financial situation.

Strategic Benefits of the Agreement

Netonomy's technology integrates a unique software component onto existing routers, enabling device management as well as a variety of protective security functionality on those devices. The acquisition will enable Allot to provide Communications Service Providers (CSPs) with comprehensive security solutions for their customers. Leveraging Netonomy's technology in concert with Allot's solutions will provide CSPs the ability to offer comprehensive and seamless security to consumers anywhere, anytime.

Allot's Important Agreements of 2017

In November 2017, TELE-POST upgraded to the newest generation of the Allot Service Gateway solutions with Allot Service Gateway 9500 (SG-9500) and expanded its deployment across all three TELE-POST business units for enhanced policy control and charging. TELE-POST is a full-service communications and logistics provider wholly-owned by the Government of Greenland.

In October 2017, Worldwide Flight Services (WFS) implemented Allot's Secure Service Gateway (SSG) unified solution for real-time network intelligence, control, and security across their entire network. Allot SSG provides end-to-end visibility of all network traffic, allowing WFS to assure and protect critical application performance and user Quality of Experience (QoE) for remote sites at France's busiest airports.

In June 2017, one of Russia's top satellite service providers selected Allot to optimize network traffic, protect against distributed denial of service (DDoS) attacks, increase revenues, and support regulatory compliance efforts.

In February 2017, Allot was selected by global broadband and telecommunications provider Telefonica to provide network-based security services and improved user experience for subscribers across Telefonica's mobile and fixed markets internationally. Initial deployment was accomplished in several Telefonica affiliates in Europe and LATAM.

Allot Reported Increase in Revenues in Q3 2017 Financial Results

The Company announced its financial results on November 7, 2017, for Q3 2017. For the three months ended September 30, 2017, Allot's total revenues increased 7% to $20.9 million compared to $19.5 million in Q2 2017. The Company reported a net loss of $4.6 million on a GAAP basis for Q3 2017 compared to a net loss of $4.0 million for Q2 2017. On a non-GAAP basis, the Company's net loss was $1.3 million for Q3 2017, a reduction from a non-GAAP net loss of $2.3 million in the prior quarter.

About Allot Communications Ltd.

Founded in 1996, Allot is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. The Company's solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, and network-based security services. Allot is based in Hod HaSharon, Israel.

About Netonomy Ltd.

Established in 2017 and based in Tel-Aviv, Israel, Netonomy develops simple, reliable, and secure network for connected homes through a minimal footprint agent installed on the home router, which provides visibility into the network and blocks external and internal attacks.

Stock Performance Snapshot

January 17, 2018 - At Wednesday's closing bell, Allot Communications' stock marginally rose 0.59%, ending the trading session at $5.15.

Volume traded for the day: 54.07 thousand shares.

After yesterday's close, Allot Communications' market cap was at $165.79 million.

The stock is part of the Technology sector, categorized under the Communication Equipment industry. This sector was up 1.2% at the end of the session.

