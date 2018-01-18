Active-Investors: Wired News - Fluor Announces Contract from Shell; Set to Redevelop Penguins Field in UK North Sea

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / January 18, 2018 / Active-Investors.com has just released a free research report on Fluor Corp. (NYSE: FLR). If you want access to this report all you need to do is sign up now by clicking the following link www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=FLR as the Company's latest news hit the wire. On January 16, 2018, the Company, which is a global engineering, procurement, fabrication, construction and maintenance organization, announced that it was awarded a contract from Royal Dutch Shell Plc ("Shell"), for the engineering, procurement, and fabrication of the latter's Penguins floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) vessel in the North Sea. The contract includes the construction of a FPSO vessel, which would be the first new manned installation for Shell in the northern North Sea in about 30 years. Register today and get access to over 1000 Free Research Reports by joining our site below:

The Announcement

Fluor, according to the announcement, would be responsible for the design, fabrication, and delivery of the pre-commissioned FPSO, which would have a production capacity of 45,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d), and which could store up to 400,000 barrels. According to Fluor, the FPSO will be designed to operate continuously for the next 20 years without dry docking, and this would help extend the life of the Penguins oil and gas fields.

Fluor added that the project would be led by Fluor's office in Manila, Philippines, and would follow its successful delivery of the Malampaya Phase-3 Project in the Philippines. According to Ken Choudhary, President, Fluor Energy & Chemicals Business in Asia/Pacific, stated that the demonstrated performance in terms of safety, quality, and delivery for Malampaya, enabled the Company to win the Penguins project.

Details of the Agreement

According to Shell, the redevelopment of the field is an attractive opportunity with a go-forward break-even price of below $40 per barrel. In fact, the FPSO is expected to have a peak production of circa 45,000 boe/d. Currently, the Penguins field processes oil and gas using four existing drill centers tied back to the Brent Charlie platform. The redevelopment of the field by Fluor will be executed when Brent Charlie ceases production, and additional eight wells will be drilled and tied back to the new FPSO vessel. Natural gas, according to Shell, would be exported through the tie-in of existing subsea facilities and additional pipeline infrastructure.

Company Growth Prospects

Prior to the announcement, on January 08, 2018, Fluor announced the completion of a milestone under its contract with the US Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) in support of a Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) mission to help repair and restore the power grid in Puerto Rico. The Company stated that it completed work on the two 115kv transmission lines between substations in Sabana Llana and Canovanas in Puerto Rico.

The completion enabled the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority (PREPA) to re-energize lines in a major urban center that would carry electricity to large neighborhoods, churches, pharmacies, a retirement home, and The Outlet Mall 66 in Canóvanas. Fluor added that it has over 1,800 people on the island dedicated to the restoration of power.

Stock Performance Snapshot

January 17, 2018 - At Wednesday's closing bell, Fluor's stock marginally climbed 0.17%, ending the trading session at $58.13.

Volume traded for the day: 1.48 million shares, which was above the 3-month average volume of 1.35 million shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 16.56%; previous three-month period - up 36.55%; past twelve-month period - up 10.62%; and year-to-date - up 12.55%.

After yesterday's close, Fluor's market cap was at $8.11 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 40.71.

The stock has a dividend yield of 1.45%.

The stock is part of the Industrial Goods sector, categorized under the Heavy Construction industry. This sector was up 0.7% at the end of the session.

SOURCE: Active-Investors