Cisco: FutureWAN'18 Brings Industry Leaders Together for Global SD-WAN Summit

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The FutureWAN'18 Summit today announced keynote presenters and the full agenda for its four day virtual summit. The global SD-WAN summit will feature analysts, technology providers, enterprise IT users and service providers. FutureWAN'18 will share experiences and deliver comprehensive education on the major aspects of enterprise WAN problems. Running Jan. 23 through Jan 26, the virtual event will feature multiple tracks, including Cloud, Security, Enterprise SD-WAN (Operations) and Managed Services.

SD-WAN's growth has created new and exciting growth opportunities for service providers and cloud players. The FutureWAN'18 summit will feature presentations by key players, including Verizon, BT, Orange Business Services and Amazon Web Services, among others, that are taking advantage of this new frontier. In addition, the summit will feature analyst presentations by IDC, Packet Pushers, Global Data, GestaltIT and EMA Research.

"Cloud adaption has made SD-WAN an important factor in network transformation decisions," stated Shamus McGillicuddy, Senior Analyst at EMA. "Enterprises require a modernized, cloud-ready infrastructure on which to roll out the new applications with enterprise-wide monitoring and control. SD-WAN delivers on many of those requirements."

"Responding to the limitations of traditional WAN architectures and to the operational inefficiencies of legacy WAN management, software-defined WAN (SD-WAN) has struck a responsive chord with enterprises across a broad array of industries," said Brad Casemore, Research Director, Datacenter Networking at IDC. "Indeed, as the SD-WAN market moves into its next stage of robust growth - driven by mainstream enterprise adoption - IDC expects to see significant innovations during the next few years that will ensure that SD-WAN provides even greater value to enterprises worldwide."

The web-delivered summit is free for registered attendees. For a full schedule and to register visit: https://vshow.on24.com/vshow/sdwan/registration/14922 (https://vshow.on24.com/vshow/sdwan/registration/14922)

Summit Tracks: Jan. 23 - 26, 2018

Cloud Transformation

EMA Research: Establishing a Path to the Cloud-Ready Network with SD-WAN

Cisco: Solving Office 365 and SaaS Performance Issues with SD-WAN

Amazon Web Services: Extending VPCs with Cisco SD-WAN

Cisco: Speeding Amazon Web Services/Azure Migrations with SD-WAN

SD-WAN Demo: Application SLA Policies, Public Cloud and SaaS

Enterprise SD-WAN

Voice of the Customer: Retail Store Transformation with SD-WAN

ServiceNow: Delivering Efficient Service Management Capabilities with SD-WAN Alarms

Packet Pushers: State of SD-WAN, Q&A

Cisco: What to Ask Your Vendor - The Essential SD-WAN Capabilities?

SD-WAN Demo: Stepwise Migration from MPLS to Hybrid

Security and Branch Services

Voice of the Customer: Healthcare Transformation with SD-WAN

IDC: The Next Wave of SD-WAN Transformation, Research and Predictions

GestaltIT: Network Architect Roundtable: Best Practices on SD-WAN Migration

Cisco: Securing Branches with Secure Internet Gateways (SIG) and SD-WAN

SD-WAN Demo: Segmentation, the Most Implemented SD-WAN Feature

Managed Services

BT: Enabling Global Digital Transformation

Global Data: Managing Service Up the Value Chain with SD-WAN

Verizon: Case Studies in Managed SD-WAN Deployments

Orange Business Services: Speeding Transformation with Managed SD-WAN

About FutureWAN'18

FutureWAN'18 brings together network architects, industry analysts, telecom carriers and leading technology providers to discuss the next wave of SD-WAN deployments. The four day virtual summit will feature four tracks: enterprise SD-WAN, security and branch services, cloud transformation and managed services. Speakers will provide a comprehensive industry view on the requirements, best practices and lessons learned in migrating to SD-WAN. The views and opinions expressed by the speakers who are not employed by Cisco or associated with Cisco do not represent or reflect the views of Cisco or Cisco's affiliates. For more information, visit https://vshow.on24.com/vshow/sdwan/registration/14922 (https://vshow.on24.com/vshow/sdwan/registration/14922).

