On 6 March 2018, Jean-Jacques Bancel will join the Executive Committee of SoLocal Group (Paris:LOCAL) as Chief Financial Officer. He will succeed Virginie Cayatte and report directly to Eric Boustouller, Chief Executive Officer of SoLocal Group. Until then, Philippe de Boissieu, interim CFO appointed on 9 November 2017, continues his mission.

"I am very pleased to welcome Jean-Jacques Bancel as Chief Financial Officer and member of the Executive Committee of SoLocal Group. Its expertise in the financial, strategic and operational areas developed over the last 20 years is a solid asset to contribute to the return to the profitable and sustainable growth of SoLocal Group, and support the development of our digital leadership " says Eric Boustouller, CEO of SoLocal Group

A graduate from ESSEC, Jean-Jacques Bancel begins his career in 1993 in business strategy consulting at Mars Co, where he carries out projects for large multinational groups such as Pepsico (Pepsi France, Matutano Spain and Biscuiterie Nantaise) and Pechiney. He joins HSBC in 1998 and takes on M&A advisory assignments, corporate mergers and IPOs in Paris and London.

In January 2002, he joins the Autoroutes du Sud de la France Group to manage the IPO; he then becomes Head of Financial Communication, defines and implements the financial communication strategy with analysts, investors, individual shareholders of the Group as well as the economic and financial press. Promoted CFO in 2003, he builds a full-fledged finance team, continues the pedagogical effort on the business model of transport infrastructure concession, and prepares the privatization, which is finalized in 2006.

In 2007, Jean-Jacques Bancel joins Consolis (Bonna Sabla), a building material Group, as Deputy CEO in charge of administration and finance. He is responsible for the financial, accounting and tax management of the Group's holdings (in LBOs) and the "Western Europe Civil Works" division, which operates in France, Spain and North Africa (Tunisia, Egypt and Morocco). In particular, he reorganizes management control, creates the internal audit function and streamlines the administrative functions.

In 2009, he joins the pharmaceutical company in LBO Ethypharm as CFO, overseeing purchasing and IT, where he contributes to the strong Group's expansion. He works on an in-depth overhaul of the company's purchasing policy, a reset of financial covenants, a refinancing and an acquisition that enables the group to accelerate its strategic transformation.

Since 2016 he is CFO of SGD Pharma Group, also in charge of Information Systems.

About SoLocal Group

SoLocal Group, European leader in local online communication, reveals local know-how, and boosts local revenues of businesses. The Internet activities of the Group are structured around two business lines: Local Search and Marketing Digital. With Local Search, the Group offers Internet services and solutions to clients which enable them to enhance their visibility and develop their local contacts. Thanks to its expertise, SoLocal Group earned the trust of some 490,000 clients of those services and over 2.4 billions of visits via its 3 flagship brands (PagesJaunes, Mappy and Ooreka) but also through its partnerships. With Marketing Digital, SoLocal Group creates and provides the best local and customised content about professionals. With over 4,400 employees, including a new orders force of 1,900 local communication advisors specialised in five verticals (Home, Services, Retail, Health Public, BtoB) and Internationally (France, Spain, Austria, United Kingdom), the Group generated in 2016 revenues of 812 millions euros, of which 80% on Internet and ranks amongst the first European players in terms of Internet advertising revenues. SoLocal Group is listed on Euronext Paris (LOCAL). More information may be obtained at www.solocalgroup.com.

