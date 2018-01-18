MCLEAN, VA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/18/18 -- Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) announces the pricing of the SB45 offering, a multifamily mortgage-backed securitization backed by small balance loans underwritten by Freddie Mac and issued by a third-party trust. The company expects to guarantee approximately $362 million in Multifamily SB Certificates (SB45 Certificates), which are anticipated to settle on or about January 29, 2018. Freddie Mac Small Balance Loans generally range from $1 million to $6 million and are backed by properties with five or more units. This is the first SB Certificate transaction in 2018.

SB45 Pricing ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Principal/ Weighted Notional Average Life Spread Dollar Class Amount (mm) (Years) (bps) Coupon Yield Price ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- A-5H $169.513 4.05 S + 40 2.9600% 2.79560% $100.4894 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- A-10F $192.505 7.18 S + 58 3.1600% 3.07634% $100.4408 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- X1-AR $249.653 5.50 Non-Offered ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- X1-RC $152.589 6.06 Non-Offered ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

Co-Lead Managers and Joint Bookrunners: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC and Wells Fargo Securities, LLC

Co-managers: Amherst Pierpont Securities LLC, Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC, Drexel Hamilton, LLC and Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated

155 mortgages originated by Arbor Agency Lending, LLC and ReadyCap Commercial, LLC

Freddie Mac is guaranteeing two senior principal and interest classes and two interest only classes of securities issued by the FRESB 2018-SB45 Mortgage Trust. Freddie Mac is also acting as mortgage loan seller and master servicer to the trust. In addition to the four classes of securities guaranteed by Freddie Mac, the trust will issue certificates consisting of Class B-AR, Class B-RC and Class R Certificates, which will not be guaranteed by Freddie Mac and will be sold to private investors.

The Small Balance Loan (SBL) origination initiative was first announced in October 2014, and expands the company's continuing effort to better serve less populated markets and provide additional liquidity to smaller apartment properties. Freddie Mac has a specialty network of Seller/Servicers and SBL lenders with extensive experience in this market who source loans across the country.

This announcement is not an offer to sell any securities of Freddie Mac or any other issuer. Offers for any given security are made only through applicable offering circulars and related supplements, which incorporate Freddie Mac's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2016, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on February 16, 2017; all other reports Freddie Mac filed with the SEC pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (Exchange Act) since December 31, 2016, excluding any information "furnished" to the SEC on Form 8-K; and all documents that Freddie Mac files with the SEC pursuant to Sections 13(a), 13(c) or 14 of the Exchange Act, excluding any information furnished to the SEC on Form 8-K.

Freddie Mac's press releases sometimes contain forward-looking statements. A description of factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations expressed in these and other forward-looking statements can be found in the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2016, and its reports on Form 10-Q and Form 8-K, filed with the SEC and available on the Investor Relations page of the company's Web site at http://www.FreddieMac.com/investors and the SEC's Web site at http://www.sec.gov.

