Global Amniocentesis Needle Market Forecast to 2022 - Key Leaders are Medtronic, BD, CooperSurgical, Integra LifeSciences, Smiths Medical, Medline and Cook Medical

The "Amniocentesis Needle Market by Type (Smaller Than 100 mm, 100-150 mm, Larger Than 150 mm), Procedure (Amniocentesis, Amnioreduction, Fetal Blood Transfusion, Amnioinfusion), End User (Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers, Clinics) - Global Forecast to 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global amniocentesis needle market is expected to reach USD 172.8 Million by 2022 from USD 150.6 Million in 2017, at a CAGR of 2.8%.

The high reliability of the amniocentesis technique, rise in the median age of first-time motherhood, and increasing burden of congenital disorders are key factors driving the growth of this market.

The global amniocentesis needle market is segmented by type, procedure, end user, and regions. By type, the amniocentesis needles market is segmented into needles of length 100-150 mm, larger than 150 mm, and smaller than 100 mm. The 100-150 mm segment is estimated to account for the largest market share of the global amniocentesis needle market in 2017. Factors driving the growth of this segment include the widespread use of these needles on account of their optimal length and suitability of use for most patients.

The global amniocentesis needle market is dominated by North America, followed by Europe. North America will continue to dominate the global market during the forecast period. Factors such as the rising government initiatives and increasing healthcare expenditure are driving the growth of the market in this region.

Major industry players acquired companies and business units from other companies to maintain and improve their position in the amniocentesis needle market. Medtronic (Ireland), BD (US), CooperSurgical (US), Integra LifeSciences (US), Smiths Medical (US), Medline (US), and Cook Medical (US) have been identified as the key players in this market.

