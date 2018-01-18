Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 18, 2018) - Explorex Resources Inc. (CSE: EX) (FSE: 1XE) (the "Company" or "Explorex") announced today that it has appointed Elizabeth Richards, CPA, CA, as the Company's Chief Financial Officer.

"I am pleased to welcome Elizabeth to the Explorex management team. Elizabeth's skill set, experience and knowledge of the resource industry fully complements our operations and will assist us through the Company's development." stated Gary Schellenberg, CEO.

Elizabeth Richards was previously an audit Principal at Davidson & Company LLP where she spent over a decade focused on the exploration and development industry. While working as an audit Principal, Elizabeth specialized in reverse takeovers, prospectus and offering documents, merger/acquisition transactions, asset acquisitions and business combinations, and assisting with due diligence requirements. Elizabeth has worked on both Canadian and US listed companies and has accumulated extensive accounting experience working on TSX and TSX Venture listed companies, as well as numerous regional and international private companies. Elizabeth is a member of the Institute of Chartered Professional Accountants of British Columbia.

