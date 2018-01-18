Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 18, 2018) - Inspiration Mining Corporation (CSE: ISM) ("Inspiration" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce that it has scheduled a shareholders' meeting for May 3, 2018 (the "Meeting"). At the Meeting the shareholders of Inspiration will consider, among other things, the appointment of directors, a special resolution changing the name of the Corporation from its current form to "Inspiration Cannabis Corporation" and a special resolution authorizing Inspiration to change its business from an exploration company to a cannabis distribution company. The proposed name change and change of business is subject to the receipt of regulatory approval.

The Corporation's intention to change its name and its business is based primarily on its negotiations with Compassion Cannabis whereby the Corporation and Compassion Cannabis intend to enter into some form of a business relationship which will initiate Compassion Cannabis' exposure to the Canadian public markets.

Compassion Cannabis, a private Ontario company, has the expertise to capitalize on the various facets of the going marijuana market, including the "Vape" market and dispensary centers for the industry. The Corporation is of the opinion that the "Vape" market and dispensary centers represents an opportunity to capitalize on the growing medical cannabis industry.

Inspiration will provide shareholders with updates on the status of its discussions with compassion Cannabis and there can be no assurance that the corporation will enter into any agreement with Compassion Cannabis.

For further information, please contact Randy Miller, Chief Executive Officer of the Corporation, at tel: 416-842-9000, www.inspirationmining.com

