Global Cannabis Applications Corporation: Global Cannabis Empowers Canadian Med Canna Patients with Launch of Prescriptii App

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 18, 2018 / Global Cannabis Applications Corp. ("GCAC" or the "Company") (CSE: APP, FRA:2FA, OTCQB: FUAPF), a leading developer of innovative data technologies for the cannabis industry, is pleased to announce the first launch of the Prescriptii mobile application, into Canada. Prescriptii is bringing science and advanced technology to the medical cannabis industry with the ultimate goal of assisting patients with managing their medical cannabis prescriptions. Upon final approval, Prescriptii will be available on both the Apple and Google Play platforms.

"Prescriptii is an intuitive mobile application that allows patients to access important information about medical cannabis products, while at the same time provide feedback through surveys about experiences and effectiveness of products. This is the essence of our Pain to Strain model," said Brad Moore, CEO of GCAC. "The Prescriptii app is being rolled out on a regional basis as it includes information specific to local products including strains, dispensaries, certain ailments and product effectiveness. Canada with its robust medical cannabis marketplace is a logical market to launch this very special application, and in future will add other regions and languages including French, German and Italian. With its current functionality, we expect the Prescriptii app to be very popular among medical cannabis patients."

Targeted towards active medical cannabis patients, Prescriptii is designed to help patients find the appropriate products for their medical condition. It allows patients to easily rate the cannabis products they have been prescribed, learn about products that have helped other patients and provide feedback about the effectiveness. It is an intuitive mobile application where users can:

Create personal profiles based on medical conditions to discover strains best suited to symptoms,

Toggle on and off ailments and symptoms, to track product effectiveness,

Locate cannabis products that have helped patients with similar symptom,

Rate and review prescribed products and provide anecdotal feedback

Access to product descriptions, reviews, prices and buying locations

Interactive maps to find your products

Prescriptii is an important part of the Citizen Green family of technologies which uses six core technologies: mobile applications, artificial intelligence, reg tech, smart databases, blockchain and digital reward tokens, to capture and aggregate data to qualify candidates for clinical studies. The Citizen Green platform is the world's first end-to-end - from patient to regulator - medical cannabis data solution.

Prescriptii will work in concert with CannaLife, another unique Citizen Green app with over 17,000 users. CannaLife was designed to create conversation, share ideas and promote education on a single social platform. Built upon the highly successful Opinit code base, CannaLife is building an online community where real conversations are taking place. With a proprietary search engine, the app shows users what is trending, who to follow, tags to subscribe to and communities to join. Users can also lead the conversation by creating their own communities or sharing information by taking a snapshot from a web page.

With the Prescriptii and CannaLife apps, and the Citizen Green data platform, GCAC is establishing a leadership position by using science and advance technology to gain important insight into the medical cannabis industry.

About Global Cannabis Applications Corp.

Global Cannabis Applications Corp. is a global leader in designing, developing, marketing, and acquiring innovative data technologies for the cannabis industry. The Citizen Green platform is the world's first end-to-end - from patient to regulator - medical cannabis data solution. It uses six core technologies: mobile applications, artificial intelligence, reg tech, smart databases, blockchain and digital reward tokens, to qualify candidates for clinical studies. These technologies facilitate the proliferation of digital conversations by like-minded people in medical cannabis. Managed by digital and cannabis industry experts, GCAC is focused on viral global expansion by providing the best digital experience in the cannabis market.

For more information about the Company, please visit online at www.cannappscorp.com, or review its profiles www.sedar.com and on the Canadian Securities Exchange's website (www.thecse.com ) .

