India Bath and Shower Market Outlook 2017-2022: Market is Dominated by Hindustan Unilever with 50% of Market Share

The "India Bath and Shower Market Outlook, 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Growing number of Indian consumers are showing preference for premium bathing products and thus the body wash and shower segment is expected to grow with a CAGR of more than 15% over the next four years.

Nowadays, people not only want hygiene from their bathing products but also want skin care and fragrance. Because of this, companies in the bath and shower market are coming up with new products every now and then.



The trend towards value added multi benefit products is on rise. Manufacturers who were present in bath bar soap have now started manufacturing body wash and shower gels; hence the market is getting more and more competitive. Youngsters are experimenting with new products and are keen to use substitutes for standard bar soaps. Players are promoting these products by celebrity endorsements, promotional activities in various events and awareness campaigns to make Indians aware about new products and variants.



Bath and shower market in India is dominated by Hindustan Unilever Limited with more than 50% of market share, followed by players such as ITC, Godrej Consumer Products, Wipro Consumer Care, Patanjali Ayurved, Reckitt Benckiser, etc. Colgate-Palmolive, KSDL and Jyothy Laboratories are some of the small players operating in pan India.



Dettol, Lifebouy, Cinthol, Dove, Patanjali, Santoor, Lux, Liril, Vivel and Pears are the popular brands in bar soap segment whereas Lux, Cinthol, Palmolive, Pears, Nivea and Fiama Di Wills are popular for body washes and shower gels.



Due to rise in disposable income, changing lifestyles of the rural and urban population and increasing awareness pertaining to hygienic conditions at home, sales of brands operating in the personal wash industry have increased tremendously in the last five years.



Covered in the Report:

Bar Soap

Standard Beauty Soap



Herbal & Health Soap



Deo Soap



Baby Soap

Body Wash & Shower Gel



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Global Bath and Shower Market Outlook



3. India Bath and Shower Market Outlook



4. India Bar Soap Market Outlook



5. India Body Wash & Shower Gel Market Outlook



6. India Economic Snapshot



7. Raw Material Analysis



8. PEST Analysis



9. Policy and Regulatory Landscape



10. Trade Dynamics



11. India Bath and Shower Market Dynamics



12. Market Trends & Developments



13. Competitive Landscape



14. Strategic Recommendations



Companies Mentioned



Beiersdorf (India) Private Limited

Colgate Palmolive (India) Limited

Godrej Consumer Products Limited

Hindustan Unilever Limited

ITC Limited

Karnataka Soaps & Detergents Limited

Reckitt Benckiser (India) Private Limited

The Himalaya Drug Company

Wipro Consumer Care Limited

