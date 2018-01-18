India Bath and Shower Market Outlook 2017-2022: Market is Dominated by Hindustan Unilever with 50% of Market Share

DUBLIN, Jan. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "India Bath and Shower Market Outlook, 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Growing number of Indian consumers are showing preference for premium bathing products and thus the body wash and shower segment is expected to grow with a CAGR of more than 15% over the next four years.
Nowadays, people not only want hygiene from their bathing products but also want skin care and fragrance. Because of this, companies in the bath and shower market are coming up with new products every now and then.
The trend towards value added multi benefit products is on rise. Manufacturers who were present in bath bar soap have now started manufacturing body wash and shower gels; hence the market is getting more and more competitive. Youngsters are experimenting with new products and are keen to use substitutes for standard bar soaps. Players are promoting these products by celebrity endorsements, promotional activities in various events and awareness campaigns to make Indians aware about new products and variants.
Bath and shower market in India is dominated by Hindustan Unilever Limited with more than 50% of market share, followed by players such as ITC, Godrej Consumer Products, Wipro Consumer Care, Patanjali Ayurved, Reckitt Benckiser, etc. Colgate-Palmolive, KSDL and Jyothy Laboratories are some of the small players operating in pan India.
Dettol, Lifebouy, Cinthol, Dove, Patanjali, Santoor, Lux, Liril, Vivel and Pears are the popular brands in bar soap segment whereas Lux, Cinthol, Palmolive, Pears, Nivea and Fiama Di Wills are popular for body washes and shower gels.
Due to rise in disposable income, changing lifestyles of the rural and urban population and increasing awareness pertaining to hygienic conditions at home, sales of brands operating in the personal wash industry have increased tremendously in the last five years.
Covered in the Report:
- Bar Soap
- Standard Beauty Soap
- Herbal & Health Soap
- Deo Soap
- Baby Soap
- Body Wash & Shower Gel
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Global Bath and Shower Market Outlook
3. India Bath and Shower Market Outlook
4. India Bar Soap Market Outlook
5. India Body Wash & Shower Gel Market Outlook
6. India Economic Snapshot
7. Raw Material Analysis
8. PEST Analysis
9. Policy and Regulatory Landscape
10. Trade Dynamics
11. India Bath and Shower Market Dynamics
12. Market Trends & Developments
13. Competitive Landscape
14. Strategic Recommendations
Companies Mentioned
- Beiersdorf (India) Private Limited
- Colgate Palmolive (India) Limited
- Godrej Consumer Products Limited
- Hindustan Unilever Limited
- ITC Limited
- Karnataka Soaps & Detergents Limited
- Reckitt Benckiser (India) Private Limited
- The Himalaya Drug Company
- Wipro Consumer Care Limited
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/s2whjc/india_bath_and?w=5
Media Contact:
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716