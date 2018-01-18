Global Sludge Cleaning Robots Market 2018-2022: Key Vendors are Gerotto Federico, IDTec, Scantron Robotics, Veolia & WEDA

DUBLIN, Jan. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The global sludge cleaning robots market to grow at a CAGR of 38.45% during the period 2018-2022
Global Sludge Cleaning Robots Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
The global sludge cleaning robots market is segmented by solutions such as hardware, software, and services. These solutions are offered by sludge cleaning robot manufacturers to end-users for maintaining the continuity of industrial operations. Such solutions allow end-users to get the support for hardware replacement and overall maintenance.
One trend in the market is technical innovations in the sludge cleaning application. Industries are witnessing technical advances in various processes and applications leading to industrial development and outburst in productivity. The innovations such as product development, services, and processes are being witnessed on a large scale.
As the global robotics industry is getting advanced, sludge cleaning robots are improving on the basis of technology and structure. Industries are producing sludge in a large quantity, thereby imposing a challenge for proper disposal. Also, the environmental regulations need to be followed, which includes the processing of sludge and deciphering hazardous elements from it before it is exposed to the environment.
According to the report, one driver in the market is improved efficiency and safety. Sludge cleaning robots are semi-automated; this allows the operators to monitor the robots from a remote location. This feature offered by sludge cleaning robots has allowed industries to improve the safety standards for industrial workers. The efficiency of sludge cleaning robots is also incomparable to that of industrial workers, which has allowed increased productivity. Incorporation of sludge cleaning robots in industries leads to the reduction in downtime and accidents that occur due to the human errors. Sludge cleaning robots clean sediments/sludge without creating turbidity.
Key vendors
- Gerotto Federico
- IDTec
- Scantron Robotics
- Veolia
- WEDA
Other prominent vendors
- ADROC Tech
- Envirosystems
- FSI
- Gridbots Technology
- KONSEB
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: INTRODUCTION
- Market outline
PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 06: MARKET SIZING
PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY SOLUTION
- Global sludge cleaning robots market by hardware
- Global sludge cleaning robots market by software
- Global sludge cleaning robots market by services
PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER
- Global sludge cleaning robots market in water and wastewater industry
- Global sludge cleaning robots market in chemical and petrochemical industry
- Global sludge cleaning robots market in oil and gas industry
- Global sludge cleaning robots market in power industry
- Global sludge cleaning robots market in marine industry
- Market opportunity by end-user
PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Geographical segmentation
- Regional comparison
- Market opportunity
PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 13: MARKET TRENDS
- Technical innovations in the sludge cleaning application
- End-of-arm tooling technology
- Precise cleaning of underground fuel storage tanks by robots
PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS
