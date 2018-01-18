Exiger Names Former FBI International Corruption Squad Head George 'Ren' McEachern Managing Director in Global Investigations Group

NEW YORK andLONDON, Jan.18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --Exiger, the global regulatory, financial crime, risk and compliance company, announced the appointment of George "Ren" McEachern as Managing Director in the company's Global Investigations Group. A decorated investigator widely recognized as one of the world's leading anti-bribery authorities, Mr. McEachern is based in Exiger's Washington, D.C. Metro office.

Mr. McEachern will focus primarily on leading anti-bribery investigations and assisting multinational corporations and financial institutions with regulatory risk management. He joined Exiger from the FBI, where he was aSupervisory Special Agent heading the Washington Field Office International Corruption Squad with a focus on Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA), international money laundering, kleptocracy and antitrust investigations.Mr. McEachern was one of the architects of the FBI's new global strategy on international corruption, which began in 2015, and included the creation of specialized FBI teams located in New York, Washington, DC, and Los Angeles.

"Ren has been at the epicenter of some of the largest and most complex global FCPA investigations in recent memory, giving him a deep, practical understanding of the lens through which the DOJ and the SEC view bribery and corruption issues and compliance programs," said Richard Plansky, Exiger Americas Regional Leader and Global Head of Investigations. "This unique perspective will be invaluable to our clients, providing them with the expert insight and cutting-edge technology they need to investigate critical anti-bribery issues and develop the sustainable anti-bribery and corruption compliance programs that are critical to navigating today's uncertain regulatory environment."

Throughout his 12-year career with the FBI, Mr. McEachern has worked closely with the banking industry, leveraging suspicious activity reports (SARs) and internal bank investigations to follow complex money movements throughout the global financial system. He has managed international corruption investigations in the Americas, Asia, Europe, Africa, and the Middle East, bringing together law enforcement, compliance professionals, and global financial authorities in a united front to identify and stop sources of corruption.

"Effective compliance is proactive compliance. Exiger understands this and distinguishes itself by pairing proven domain experts with breakthrough artificial intelligence technologies that allow companies to get out in front of potential problems before they can proliferate," said Mr. McEachern. "Exiger is leading the development of real-world investigative solutions that encompass the latest technologies and analytics to address both compliance and business growth imperatives."

Mr. McEachern will leverage this unique experience to provide strategic, technology-enabled investigative and compliance solutions to help Exiger clients manage bribery- and corruption-related risk.

About Exiger

Exiger is a global regulatory and financial crime, risk and compliance company. Exiger arms financial institutions, multinational corporations and governmental agencies with the practical advice and technology solutions they need to prevent compliance breaches, respond to risk, remediate major issues and monitor ongoing business activities. Exiger works with clients worldwide to assist them in effectively managing their critical challenges while developing and implementing the policies, procedures and programs needed to create a sustainable compliance environment. A global authority on regulatory compliance, the company also oversees some of the world's most complex court-appointed and voluntary monitorships in the private and public sectors, including the monitorship of HSBC. Exiger has four principal business units being: Exiger Advisory; Exiger Diligence; Exiger Government Services; and Exiger Tech, including AI-based automated due diligence solutionsDDIQandInsight 3PM. Exiger operates through offices in New York City, Silver Spring (DC Metro), Miami, Toronto, Vancouver, London, Hong Kong, and Singapore.

