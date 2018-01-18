Imperial Brands said on Thursday that it does not expect changes to the US tax system to materially impact its adjusted effective tax rate as it already benefits from "substantial" US tax amortisation of goodwill and intangibles, which contributes to a relatively low adjusted effective tax rate. For the year to 30 September 2018, the tobacco company expects the reduced taxation of US earnings to result in a benefit of less than 1% to the adjusted effective tax rate. It continues to expect an ...

