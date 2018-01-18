SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pawar Law Group Announces a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against INC Research Holdings, Inc. - INCR

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 18, 2018 / Pawar Law Group announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of shareholders who purchased shares of INC Research Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: INCR) from May 10, 2017 through November 9, 2017, inclusive (the "Class Period"). The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for INC Research investors under the federal securities laws.

To join the INC Research class action, go to http://pawarlawgroup.com/cases/inc-research-holdings-inc/ or call Vik Pawar, Esq. toll-free at 888-589-9804 or email vik@pawarlawgroup.com for information on the class action.

NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. YOU MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE.

According to the lawsuit, defendants during the Class Period made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the merger with inVentiv Health, Inc. ("inVentiv") was not providing the benefit that defendants stated it would; (2) inVentiv was underperforming; (3) in turn, INC Research's 2017 financial performance would be negatively impacted; and (4) as a result, defendants' statements about INC Research's business, operations, and prospects were false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than January 30, 2018. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

