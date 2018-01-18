Piraeus Bank SA, in conjunction with Piraeus Bank Romania (together "the Bank"), have completed the sale of a portfolio of €0.2bn of Romanian originated loans to Kruk Group.

The sale, together with sales of Romanian loans of €0.4bn in previous periods, have been part of the Bank's focused and systematic actions, targeted to fulfill its restructuring plan obligations, NPE operational targets and de-risk its balance sheet.

