Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

18.01.2018 | 17:31
(3 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire

Carnival PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Carnival Corporation & plc

Notification of Transactions of Directors/PDMRS

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameSir Jonathon Band
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusDirector
b)Initial notification/ AmendmentInitial Notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameCarnival Corporation
b)Legal Entity IdentifierF1OF2ZSX47CR0BCWA982
4Details of the transaction
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		Common stock with a nominal value of US$0.01 per share

CUSIP: 143658300
b)Nature of the transactionSale of Stock
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price(s)
$69.59		Volume(s)
3,840
d)Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
3,840
$69.59
e)Date of the transaction2017-1-16
f)Place of the transactionNYSE

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameArnold W. Donald
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusPresident & Chief Executive Officer of Carnival Corporation & plc / Director
b)Initial notification/ AmendmentInitial Notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameCarnival Corporation
b)Legal Entity IdentifierF1OF2ZSX47CR0BCWA982
4Details of the transaction
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		Common stock with a nominal value of US$0.01 per share

CUSIP: 143658300
b)Nature of the transactionGrant of restricted stock units ("RSUs") made pursuant to the Carnival Corporation 2011 Stock Plan. Award of RSUs represent a hypothetical interest in Carnival Corporation common stock. The restriction on the RSUs lapse on the second anniversary of the grant date. The RSUs will accumulate dividend equivalents and may only be settled in shares. The grant was approved by the Compensation Committee as a total value to be received in the form of RSUs. The Compensation Committee also approved that the number of RSUs were determined by dividing the value by the closing price on date of grant.
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price(s)
$0.00		Volume(s)
31,939
d)Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
31,939
$0.00
e)Date of the transaction2018-01-16
f)Place of the transactionOff Market

Arnaldo Perez

General Counsel & Secretary

Carnival Corporation & plc

3655 NW 87th Avenue

MLGL-815

Miami, FL 33178

T: 305.599.2600


© 2018 PR Newswire