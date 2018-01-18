Carnival PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Carnival Corporation & plc
Notification of Transactions of Directors/PDMRS
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Sir Jonathon Band
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Director
|b)
|Initial notification/ Amendment
|Initial Notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Carnival Corporation
|b)
|Legal Entity Identifier
|F1OF2ZSX47CR0BCWA982
|4
|Details of the transaction
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Common stock with a nominal value of US$0.01 per share
CUSIP: 143658300
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Sale of Stock
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
$69.59
|Volume(s)
3,840
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
3,840
$69.59
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2017-1-16
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|NYSE
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Arnold W. Donald
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|President & Chief Executive Officer of Carnival Corporation & plc / Director
|b)
|Initial notification/ Amendment
|Initial Notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Carnival Corporation
|b)
|Legal Entity Identifier
|F1OF2ZSX47CR0BCWA982
|4
|Details of the transaction
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Common stock with a nominal value of US$0.01 per share
CUSIP: 143658300
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Grant of restricted stock units ("RSUs") made pursuant to the Carnival Corporation 2011 Stock Plan. Award of RSUs represent a hypothetical interest in Carnival Corporation common stock. The restriction on the RSUs lapse on the second anniversary of the grant date. The RSUs will accumulate dividend equivalents and may only be settled in shares. The grant was approved by the Compensation Committee as a total value to be received in the form of RSUs. The Compensation Committee also approved that the number of RSUs were determined by dividing the value by the closing price on date of grant.
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
$0.00
|Volume(s)
31,939
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
31,939
$0.00
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2018-01-16
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Off Market
Arnaldo Perez
General Counsel & Secretary
Carnival Corporation & plc
3655 NW 87th Avenue
MLGL-815
Miami, FL 33178
T: 305.599.2600