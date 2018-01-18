Carnival PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

b)

Nature of the transaction

Grant of restricted stock units ("RSUs") made pursuant to the Carnival Corporation 2011 Stock Plan. Award of RSUs represent a hypothetical interest in Carnival Corporation common stock. The restriction on the RSUs lapse on the second anniversary of the grant date. The RSUs will accumulate dividend equivalents and may only be settled in shares. The grant was approved by the Compensation Committee as a total value to be received in the form of RSUs. The Compensation Committee also approved that the number of RSUs were determined by dividing the value by the closing price on date of grant.