Global Gypsum and Anhydrite Strategic Business Report 2018: Growing Trend Towards Green/LEED Buildings Offer Opportunities on a Platter

The "Gypsum and Anhydrite - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.

This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Gypsum and Anhydrite in Thousand Metric Tons by the following End-Use Segments:

Prefabricated Products

Plasters

Portland Cement

The report profiles 41 companies including many key and niche players such as:



ACG Materials ( USA )

) Anhydritec (UK)

Beijing New Building Material (Group) Co., Ltd. ( China )

) Blue Diamond Hill Gypsum (BDH Gypsum) ( USA )

) COEMAC ( Spain )

) Continental Building Products LLC ( USA )

) Eagle Materials, Inc. ( USA )

) American Gypsum Company ( USA )

) FACT-RCF Building Products Ltd. (FRBL) ( India )

) Georgia-Pacific Gypsum LLC ( USA )

) Knauf Gips KG ( Germany )

) National Gypsum Company ( USA )

) PABCO Gypsum ( USA )

) Saint Gobain SA ( France )

) CertainTeed Corporation ( USA )

) Gypsum Industries ( Ireland ) Ltd. ( Ireland )

) Ltd. ( ) Thai Gypsum Products Pcl ( Thailand )

) USG Corporation ( USA )

) CGC, Inc. ( Canada )

Key Topics Covered:



1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Gypsum: The Oldest and the Most Preferred Interior Construction Material

Gypsum Deposits, Mining, and Production

Global Market Outlook

Stable Economic Scenario to Offer Growth Opportunities

Competitive Landscape

Leading Players in the Global Gypsum Products Market

Asian Manufacturers Aim to Foray into Global Market

Market Witnesses High M&A Activity

Noteworthy M&A Deals in the Gypsum Products Market (2013-2017)



2. MARKET TRENDS & GROWTH DRIVERS

Surging Demand from the Construction Industry: A Strong Growth Driver

List of Construction Applications of Gypsum and Gypsum Products

Northbound Trajectory in the Construction Sector to Accelerate Market Growth

Key Factors Fuelling Growth in the Global Building Construction Market

Rapidly Growing Global Population & the Resulting Need for Residential Housing

Rising Purchasing Power of the Expanding Middle Class Population

Rapid Urbanization

Surging Commercial Real Estate (CRE) Investments

Growing Trend towards Green/LEED Buildings Offer Opportunities on a Platter

Technological Breakthroughs Promote Commercial Applications of Gypsum

Industrial Gypsum as Coagulant in Cement Production

Gypsum as a Soil Additive

Belite Clinker Blended with Gypsum Provides Strength Comparable to Portland Cement

Gypsum Foam Derivation

Plaster Bandages for Medical Applications

Growing Demand for Cement and the Corresponding Increase in Production Drives Gypsum Consumption

Major Factors Driving Demand for Cement Worldwide: Ranked in the Order of Importance

Myriad Benefits of Gypsum Board Drives Demand in Interior Wall and Ceiling Applications

Flexibility

Superior Attributes of Gypsum Veneer Plaster over Other Solutions

Gypsum Sheathing

High-Quality Finish and Time Saving Attributes Make Gypsum Plaster/Plaster of Paris the Preferred Choice of Builders

Gypsum in Agriculture Sector: A Primary Source of Nutrients for Healthy Plant Growth

Synthetic Gypsum Continues to Gain Prominence over Natural Gypsum

Asia-Pacific Offers Lucrative Market Growth Opportunities



3. PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Gypsum: Basic Definitions, Grades, and Specifications

Natural/Mineral Gypsum

Synthetic Gypsum

Different Types of Synthetic Gypsum: A Snapshot

Production of Synthetic Gypsum

Uses of Gypsum

Anhydrite

Physical Characteristics of Anhydrite

Gypsum Vs. Anhydrite: A Comparative Analysis

Gypsum and Anhydrite: End-Use Segments

Prefabricated Products

Plasters

Portland Cement

Types of Portland Cement Standardized in the US

Others

Gypsum Mining Technology Overview

Gypsum Processing Technology Overview



4. PRODUCT LAUNCHES

USG Introduces Sheetrock Brand EcoSmart Panels

Thai Gypsum Unveils Green Product Innovations Based on Gyproc Go Green Methodology

Gyproc Thailand Unveils New Gypsum Interior Products under Inside-Out Space Concept

Gyproc Launches Gyproc Habito

Gyproc Unveils Plasterboard Recycling Service

Knauf Viet Nam Introduces Knauf StandardShield

Thai Gypsum Unveils Gyproc Fit Your Style

CertainTeed Launches Habito Wallboard

Georgia-Pacific Launches DensElement Barrier System

USG Rolls Out Securock ExoAir 430 System



5. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

National Gypsum to Upgrade Oxford Plant

USG to Implement Automation Upgrade in Washingtonville Plant

CertainTeed Bags Six Additional EPDs

USG to Expand Production Capabilities at Jacksonville Plant

Reconor Group Snaps Up Mijodan

ACG Materials Takes Over Diamond Gypsum Company

James Hardie Industries Acquires XI (DL) Holdings

British Gypsum Expands Barrow-Upon-Soar Gypsum Mine

Etex to Acquire Additional Stake in Pladur

Knauf Gips to Acquire Stake in Volma

Knauf Petroboard to Upgrade Kommunar Gypsum Wallboard Liner Plant

Saint-Gobain Relocates UK Gyproc Habito Manufacturing to Finland

Saint-Gobain to Build New Drywall Plant in Ukraine

USG Boral to Build New Plant in Andhra Pradesh

Gyproc India to Inaugurate Gypsum Wallboard Plant in Gujarat

KCC Inaugurates New Gypsum Wallboard Line at Seosan Plant

Knauf to Establish New Plasterboard Plant in Philippines

Centurion to Acquire Demetra's Stake in Ana Sofia Joint Venture

Knauf Acquires PPG's Plaka Business



6. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS



7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Total Companies Profiled: 41 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 60)

The United States (19)

(19) Canada (1)

(1) Europe (21)

(21) France (2)

(2)

Germany (4)

(4)

The United Kingdom (2)

(2)

Spain (2)

(2)

Rest of Europe (11)

(11) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (14)

(Excluding Japan) (14) Middle East (2)

(2) Latin America (3)

