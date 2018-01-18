Global Gypsum and Anhydrite Strategic Business Report 2018: Growing Trend Towards Green/LEED Buildings Offer Opportunities on a Platter

DUBLIN, Jan. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Gypsum and Anhydrite - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.
This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Gypsum and Anhydrite in Thousand Metric Tons by the following End-Use Segments:
- Prefabricated Products
- Plasters
- Portland Cement
The report profiles 41 companies including many key and niche players such as:
Key Topics Covered:
1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Gypsum: The Oldest and the Most Preferred Interior Construction Material
Gypsum Deposits, Mining, and Production
Global Market Outlook
Stable Economic Scenario to Offer Growth Opportunities
Competitive Landscape
Leading Players in the Global Gypsum Products Market
Asian Manufacturers Aim to Foray into Global Market
Market Witnesses High M&A Activity
Noteworthy M&A Deals in the Gypsum Products Market (2013-2017)
2. MARKET TRENDS & GROWTH DRIVERS
Surging Demand from the Construction Industry: A Strong Growth Driver
List of Construction Applications of Gypsum and Gypsum Products
Northbound Trajectory in the Construction Sector to Accelerate Market Growth
Key Factors Fuelling Growth in the Global Building Construction Market
Rapidly Growing Global Population & the Resulting Need for Residential Housing
Rising Purchasing Power of the Expanding Middle Class Population
Rapid Urbanization
Surging Commercial Real Estate (CRE) Investments
Growing Trend towards Green/LEED Buildings Offer Opportunities on a Platter
Technological Breakthroughs Promote Commercial Applications of Gypsum
Industrial Gypsum as Coagulant in Cement Production
Gypsum as a Soil Additive
Belite Clinker Blended with Gypsum Provides Strength Comparable to Portland Cement
Gypsum Foam Derivation
Plaster Bandages for Medical Applications
Growing Demand for Cement and the Corresponding Increase in Production Drives Gypsum Consumption
Major Factors Driving Demand for Cement Worldwide: Ranked in the Order of Importance
Myriad Benefits of Gypsum Board Drives Demand in Interior Wall and Ceiling Applications
Flexibility
Superior Attributes of Gypsum Veneer Plaster over Other Solutions
Gypsum Sheathing
High-Quality Finish and Time Saving Attributes Make Gypsum Plaster/Plaster of Paris the Preferred Choice of Builders
Gypsum in Agriculture Sector: A Primary Source of Nutrients for Healthy Plant Growth
Synthetic Gypsum Continues to Gain Prominence over Natural Gypsum
Asia-Pacific Offers Lucrative Market Growth Opportunities
3. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Gypsum: Basic Definitions, Grades, and Specifications
Natural/Mineral Gypsum
Synthetic Gypsum
Different Types of Synthetic Gypsum: A Snapshot
Production of Synthetic Gypsum
Uses of Gypsum
Anhydrite
Physical Characteristics of Anhydrite
Gypsum Vs. Anhydrite: A Comparative Analysis
Gypsum and Anhydrite: End-Use Segments
Prefabricated Products
Plasters
Portland Cement
Types of Portland Cement Standardized in the US
Others
Gypsum Mining Technology Overview
Gypsum Processing Technology Overview
4. PRODUCT LAUNCHES
USG Introduces Sheetrock Brand EcoSmart Panels
Thai Gypsum Unveils Green Product Innovations Based on Gyproc Go Green Methodology
Gyproc Thailand Unveils New Gypsum Interior Products under Inside-Out Space Concept
Gyproc Launches Gyproc Habito
Gyproc Unveils Plasterboard Recycling Service
Knauf Viet Nam Introduces Knauf StandardShield
Thai Gypsum Unveils Gyproc Fit Your Style
CertainTeed Launches Habito Wallboard
Georgia-Pacific Launches DensElement Barrier System
USG Rolls Out Securock ExoAir 430 System
5. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
National Gypsum to Upgrade Oxford Plant
USG to Implement Automation Upgrade in Washingtonville Plant
CertainTeed Bags Six Additional EPDs
USG to Expand Production Capabilities at Jacksonville Plant
Reconor Group Snaps Up Mijodan
ACG Materials Takes Over Diamond Gypsum Company
James Hardie Industries Acquires XI (DL) Holdings
British Gypsum Expands Barrow-Upon-Soar Gypsum Mine
Etex to Acquire Additional Stake in Pladur
Knauf Gips to Acquire Stake in Volma
Knauf Petroboard to Upgrade Kommunar Gypsum Wallboard Liner Plant
Saint-Gobain Relocates UK Gyproc Habito Manufacturing to Finland
Saint-Gobain to Build New Drywall Plant in Ukraine
USG Boral to Build New Plant in Andhra Pradesh
Gyproc India to Inaugurate Gypsum Wallboard Plant in Gujarat
KCC Inaugurates New Gypsum Wallboard Line at Seosan Plant
Knauf to Establish New Plasterboard Plant in Philippines
Centurion to Acquire Demetra's Stake in Ana Sofia Joint Venture
Knauf Acquires PPG's Plaka Business
6. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS
7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/prxgqb/global_gypsum_and?w=5
