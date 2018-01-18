Europcar group, a major player in mobility markets, launches Europcar Global Driver Services, a new mobility service that simplifies the first and last trip kilometers. This service is available for both B2B and B2C customers.

Europcar Global Driver Services, new product for an easier travel

Europcar (Paris:EUCAR) develops its driver service offer leveraging the benefits of brunel's technology platform to provide its customers with a seamless end to end global travel solution, another step to meeting new mobility demands.

Brunel is a europcar company based in London, UK. It was acquired in 2016 and operates globally within ride-hailing markets.

Europcar customers are now able to book a chauffeur for the first and last kilometers of their trips in some European countries and soon available in all Europcar network. A shuttle between the train station and the airport or a few hours of shopping between two flights with a chauffeur, is now easily available on europcar.com.

Sheila Struyck, Managing Director of the New Mobility Business Unit said that "Europcar Global Driver Services, will complete the Europcar brand promise for clients who look for a professional driver to transport them. Allowing customers to book chauffeur transportation for the same trip simplifies travel planning and will allow them to feel completely relaxed when travelling. Business and leisure travelers trust Europcar for its high standards in terms of service and its vision of new mobility"

It is available to all budgets through its three service levels: economy, business and first class. All service levels have best in class professional drivers, insurance, direct confirmation and flexibility in both the modification and cancellation policy.

About Europcar Group

Europcar Group is a major player in mobility markets and is listed on Euronext Paris. The Group's mission is to be an attractive alternative to car ownership by providing a wide range of mobility solutions: car rentals, Vans Trucks, chauffeur service, car-sharing or peer-to-peer. Customer satisfaction is at the heart of the group's mission and all of its employees and this commitment fuels the continuous development of new services.

The group operates through multi brands meeting every customer specific needs: Europcar the European Leader in vehicle rental services, Goldcar Europe's largest low-cost car rental company, InterRent value for money brand targeting leisure customers and Ubeeqo a European company specializing in fleet and mobility solutions for both the business and the end-customers market.

The Group delivers its mobility solutions worldwide through an extensive network in 130 countries and territories (including 14 wholly-owned subsidiaries in Europe and 2 in Australia and New Zealand, franchisees and partners).

