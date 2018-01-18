The tit-for-tat exchanges between Melrose Industries and GKN continued on Thursday, as Melrose responded to comments from its bid target, which said earlier in the day that the company's offer statement was "misleading", after the engineer rejected a hostile, sweetened bid of £7.4bn a day earlier. Turnaround specialist Melrose said on Wednesday that the terms of its offer represent a premium of around 32% over the closing price of GKN on 5 January, but GKN said the statement was misleading, ...

