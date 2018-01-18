Medical device company Inspiration Healthcare Group announced on Thursday that its new-generation cerebral function monitor (CFM) unit, the Unique+, designed for use in neonatal applications has been granted a CE mark. The AIM-traded firm said the product would be released for sale in the UK starting in February, followed "swiftly" by major European markets and other key territories in the world as the product becomes registered with the respective regulatory bodies. It said the CFM unit was ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...