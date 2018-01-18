Ryanair pilots have mostly agreed to accept pay increases from the budget airline of up to 20%, which will be put in place for January's payroll. In December the Irish carrier agreed to recognise pilot unions for the first time in its history, which shocked the market and saw the shares lose around a quarter of their value between mid-August and mid-December. Analysts have speculated on what this may mean for Ryanair's cost base and business model, with Deusche Bank calculating that pilot ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...