INCR SHAREHOLDER ALERT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of a Class Action Involving Syneos Health, Inc. (formerly INC Research Holdings, Inc.) and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of January 30, 2018

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 18, 2018 / The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has been commenced in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of investors who purchased Syneos Health, Inc. (formerly INC Research Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: INCR)) securities between May 10, 2017 and November 9, 2017 .

According to the complaint, throughout the Class Period, the Company issued materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the merger with inVentiv Health, Inc. ("inVentiv") was not providing the benefit that defendants stated it would; (2) inVentiv was underperforming; (3) in turn, INCR's 2017 financial performance would be negatively impacted; and (4) as a result, defendants' statements about INCR's business, operations, and prospects were false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you suffered a loss in INCR, you have until January 30, 2018 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney that has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights.

