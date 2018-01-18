Carnival PLC - Carnival Announces Dividend And Board Committee Change

Carnival Corporation & plc Announces Quarterly Dividend and Board Committee Change

MIAMI, Jan. 18, 2018 --Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL; NYSE: CUK) today announced following yesterday's board meeting that it has declared a quarterlydividend of $0.45 per share. The company's boards of directors approved a record date for the quarterly dividend ofFebruary 23, 2018, and a payment date ofMarch 16, 2018.

Holders of Carnival Corporation common stock and Carnival plc ADSs will receive the dividend payable in U.S. dollars. The dividend for Carnival plc ordinary shares will be payable in U.S. dollars or sterling. In the absence of instructions or elections to the contrary, holders of Carnival plc ordinary shares will automatically receive the dividend in sterling.

Dividends payable in sterling will be converted from U.S. dollars at the exchange rate quoted by the Bank of England in London at12 noononMarch 1, 2018. Holders of Carnival plc ordinary shares wishing to receive their dividend in U.S. dollars or participate in the Carnival plc Dividend Reinvestment Plan must elect to do so byFebruary 23, 2018.

In accordance with London Stock Exchange Listing Rule 9.6.11, the company also announced that Sir Jonathon Band, an independent non-executive director, will join the Nominating & Governance Committees effective immediately.

About Carnival Corporation & plc

Carnival Corporation &plc is the world's largest leisure travel company and among the most profitable and financially strong in the cruise and vacation industries, with a portfolio of 10 dynamic brands that include nine of the world's leading cruise lines. With operations in North America, Europe,AustraliaandAsia, its portfolio features Carnival Cruise Line,Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, Seabourn,AIDA Cruises,Costa Cruises, Cunard,P&O Cruises(Australia) andP&O Cruises(UK), as well as Fathom, the corporation's immersion and enrichment experience brand.

Together, the corporation's cruise lines operate 103 ships with 232,000 lower berths visiting over 700 ports around the world, with 18 new ships scheduled to be delivered between 2018 and 2022. Carnival Corporation &plc also operates Holland America Princess Alaska Tours, the leading tour company in Alaskaand the Canadian Yukon. Traded on both theNew Yorkand London Stock Exchanges,Carnival Corporation &plc is the only group in the world to be included in both the S&P 500 and the FTSE 100 indices.

In 2017, Fast Company recognized Carnival Corporation as being among the "Top 10 Most Innovative Companies" in both the design and travel categories. Fast Company specifically recognized Carnival Corporation for its work in developing Ocean Medallion', a high-tech wearable device that enables the world's first interactive guest experience platform capable of transforming vacation travel into a highly personalized and elevated level of customized service.

