Global Cannabis Applications Corporation: Global Cannabis Announces World Leading Experts to Advisory Board For Pending ICO Launch

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 18, 2018 / Global Cannabis Applications Corp. ("GCAC" or the "Company") (CSE: APP, FRA: 2FA, OTCQB: FUAPF), a leading developer of innovative data technologies for the cannabis industry, is pleased to announce that Mr. Sheldon Inwentash, Dr. Eugene Dubossarsky, and Mr. Antanas Guoga have joined its newly created Initial Coin Offering (ICO) Advisory Board for the pending launch of its Citizen Green Token.

Mr. Inwentash is chairman and chief executive officer of ThreeD Capital Inc., a Toronto-based venture capital firm specializing in investments in blockchain, cryptocurrencies, A.I. and junior resources. He has a track record of investing in early stage companies that grow to become large successful acquisition targets and has recently refocused his investment strategy to include new and emerging sectors of blockchain and cryptocurrencies.

Dr. Dubossarsky holds a Ph.D. in Machine Learning (Neural Networks) and is the Chief Data Scientist at AlphaZetta, a global analytics consultancy. As a consultant, he advises businesses with data science strategy including advanced methods to improve data science performance and deliver more measurable value. He specializes in applying data science to an entrepreneurial setting, financial trading and online start-ups, and has worked with numerous cryptocurrency companies.

Mr. Antanas Guoga, or better known as "Tony G", is a poker player, entrepreneur, politician and an expert in cryptocurrencies and blockchain. He is currently Lithuania's member of the European Parliament and a ICO special advisor to Bankera, which is one of the largest ICOs on record with a raise of over €46 million. His involvement in other blockchain and cryptocurrency success includes SpectroCoin, a cryptocurrency exchange that provides payment processing and other financial services, and the recently-announced online cryptocurrency poker room CoinPoker.

"I am extremely delighted to have such incredible individuals joining the ICO Advisory Board, helping to provide the strength to guarantee to the success of our ICO," said Brad Moore, CEO of GCAC. "Rarely has there been such a talented and skilled group, all with multiple levels of engagement with GCAC. Our ICO and the Citizen Green Coin is promising to become an industry game changer, not only in blockchain and cryptocurrency but also in helping people around the world use medical cannabis in a safe and smart way. I look forward to working alongside Sheldon, Eugene and Tony G to shape the future of GCAC and create value for our shareholders."

GCAC is finalizing the launch of its own initial coin offering, Citizen Green Tokens, as the basis of a medical cannabis loyalty program. The Citizen Green Token is part of Citizen Green data platform, the world's first end to-end data aggregation and user delivery system for the medical cannabis industry. Digital tokens and blockchain will play an important role on providing a value-based, trusted environment where users can share information and earn tokens for their participation.

About Global Cannabis Applications Corp.

Global Cannabis Applications Corp. is a global leader in designing, developing, marketing, and acquiring innovative data technologies for the cannabis industry. The Citizen Green platform is the world's first end-to-end - from patient to regulator - medical cannabis data solution. It uses six core technologies: mobile applications, artificial intelligence, reg tech, smart databases, blockchain and digital reward tokens, to qualify candidates for clinical studies. These technologies facilitate the proliferation of digital conversations by like-minded people in medical cannabis. Managed by digital and cannabis industry experts, GCAC is focused on viral global expansion by providing the best digital experience in the cannabis market.

SOURCE: Global Cannabis Applications Corp.