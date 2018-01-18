Clé de Peau Beauté Celebrates the Brand Relaunch with the Debut of Global Brand Face, Felicity Jones

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The SHISEIDO Group's prestigious brand Clé de Peau Beauté hosted aglobal press and influencer event on Wednesday, January 17th at Hotel Bel-Air in Los Angeles to announce their new Global Brand Face, Academy-Award nominated actress Felicity Jones and relaunch the brand with a new multi-channel global campaign.

Felicity Jones embodies the brand's DNA: intelligent, uncompromising and exquisite. Her passion and uncompromising dedication to her craft is what makes her an aspirational personality; a woman who has made an impact on the world and those around her.

Clé de Peau Beauté transformed the Hotel Bel-Air into an expression of radiance and light to celebrate the announcement of Jones as the new face and Spring/Summer 2018 campaign across digital, social and traditional media. The brand's luxury positioning was expressed in glimmer and radiant crystal and light in the signature palette of navy, beige and cream.

At every turn, guests, including Alana Hadid, Larsen Thompson, Marianna Hewitt and Dylana and Natalie Lim Suarez, discovered snap-able and shareable moments including a visually inspiring floral installation within the entry area on the Terrace, and a Ballroom photo experience that invited guests to step into the heart of Clé de Peau Beauté and "Unlock the Power of Your Radiance"- the brand's new tagline.

Jones, joined by Yukari Suzuki, Chief Brand Officer, gave a champagne toast, followed by the global debut of the Clé de Peau Beauté Brand Essence video, filmed in Croatia. In addition, the guests experienced the reveal of the Spring/Summer 2018 campaign video, "A Radiant Day", in which Jones creates a performance that underscores the brand's new positioning as the leading Global Luxury Beauty brand. The campaign, shot over the course of two days in London, breaks globally in print and online media placements across Japan, Asia, North America, Russia, and Travel Retail this month.

"I am honored to be partnering with Clé de Peau Beauté on relaunching this brilliant luxury brand to the world", said Jones. "There is such personality and intelligence behind the brand and products. I cannot wait to see what the future brings to Clé de Peau Beauté."



"With our relaunch event celebrating Felicity Jones in Los Angeles, we establish that a woman's beauty is not only about her appearance, it is also about valuing her inner beauty, intelligence and who she is as a person," said Suzuki.

Clé de Peau Beauté (meaning the The Key to Skin's Beauty), helps to unlock the power of a woman's radiance by harnessing makeup technologies and some of the most advanced skincare in the world from their proprietary Tokyo laboratories. The SS18 product focus, debuted at the event, showcasing the brand's expertise, includes Firming Serum Supreme (new), The Lipstick (new shades), Radiant Lip Gloss (new), The Foundation, Concealer and the re-energizing of La Creme- the brand's iconic, high-performance radiance-enhancing cream.

About Clé de Peau Beauté

Clé de Peau Beauté is one of the world's most prestigious skincare and makeup brands and the top luxury brand in Japan. Available in thirteen countries (Japan, China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, Thailand, Singapore, Vietnam, Indonesia, the United States, Canada, and Russia), it has a global reputation for excellence. For more information please visit www.cledepeaubeaute.comor follow the brand on social media (below).

