Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 18, 2018) - Advantagewon Oil Corp. (CSE: AOC) (OTCQB: ANTGF) (the "Corporation", "Advantagewon", "AOC") announced announces that it has granted stock options to purchase up to 10,500,000 common shares of the Corporation at a price of Ten Cents ("$0.10") CDN per share expiring on April 17th, 2018 which is 90 days after the grant date. The options were granted to consultants of the Corporation in accordance with the Corporation's stock option plan. The options were also granted based on the January 17th, 2018 closing price of Advantagewon's common stock.

Advantagewon is focused on building consistent cash flow from low cost, low risk oil wells in the State of Texas. AOC applies specialized expertise to increase oil recovery from 10-15% to up to 75% for each well. Once the enhanced recovery strategy is successfully applied, AOC will repeat the process throughout the oil pool to maximize output and minimize cost and risk. For more information please visit www.aoc-oil.com.

