Global Palm Oil Strategic Business Report Analysis 2016-2017 and Forecasts to 2024 - Favorable Nutritional Properties Lend Traction to Market Growth

The "Palm Oil - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East, Latin America, and Rest of World.
Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.
The report profiles 77 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- The Agropalma Group (Brazil)
- Archer Daniels Midland Company (USA)
- Asian Agri (Indonesia)
- Boustead Holdings Berhad (Malaysia)
- California Oils Corporation (USA)
- Cargill, Incorporated (USA)
- Carotino Sdn Bhd (Malaysia)
- Felda Global Ventures (Malaysia)
- First Resources Limited (Singapore)
- Fuji Vegetable Oil Inc. (USA)
- Genting Plantations Berhad (Malaysia)
- Godrej Agrovet Limited (India)
- Golden Agri-Resources Ltd. (Singapore)
- PT Smart Tbk (Indonesia)
- Intercontinental Specialty Fats Sdn. Bhd. (Malaysia)
- IOI Group Berhad (Malaysia)
- IOI Loders Croklaan B.V. (The Netherlands)
- Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad (Malaysia)
- PT Astra Agro Lestari Tbk (Indonesia)
- PT Darmex Agro (Indonesia)
- PT Dharma Satya Nusantara Tbk (Indonesia)
- PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk (Indonesia)
- P. T. Musim Mas (Indonesia)
- PT PP London Sumatra Indonesia Tbk (Indonesia)
- PT Salim Ivomas Pratama Tbk (Indonesia)
- Nv Siat sa (Belgium)
- Sime Darby Plantation Sdn Bhd (Malaysia)
- New Britain Palm Oil Ltd. (Papua New Guinea)
- United Palm Oil Industry Public Company Limited (Thailand)
- United Plantations Berhad (Malaysia)
- Wilmar International Limited (Singapore)
Key Topics Covered:
1. Industry Overview
Palm Oil: Extremely Versatile Vegetable Oil that Awaits a Sustainable Future
Global Palm Oil Production and Consumption
Indonesia: Largest Producer of Palm Oil Worldwide
Indonesia is Also the Leading Palm Oil Exporting Country Worldwide
Palm Oil Production Holds Huge Significance in Indonesia
India: The Largest Palm Oil Importing Country Worldwide
Malaysia: Second Largest Producer of Palm Oil Backed by Suitable Tropical Climate
Growth of Malaysia's Palm Oil Sector over the Years
Africa: The Next Major Destination for Palm Oil Production
Increasing Deforestation Resulting from Expanding Palm Plantation Drives Focus on Sustainability
Environmental and Social Effects of Oil Palm Plantation Expansion
Measures to Reduce Adverse Impact of Palm Oil Consumption
Despite Challenges, Healthy Growth Projected for the Global Market Driven by Booming Consumption in Highly Populated Developing Countries
Myriad Food and Industrial Applications Drive Steady Market Demand
Key Food Applications of Palm Oil
Cooking Oils/Frying Fats
Vanaspati
Bakery/Confectionery Fats
Margarine
Shortenings
Other Uses
Key Industrial Applications of Palm Oil
Soaps
Oleochemicals
Competitive Landscape: Innovative Strategies Sustain Growth for Market Participants
2. Market Trends, Issues and Drivers
Focus on Biofuels Made from Palm Oil Production Waste as an Energy Security Solution Drives Healthy Market Growth
Factors Driving the Shift towards Bio-Fuels
Growing Prominence of Sustainable Palm Oil Benefit Market Demand
Malaysian Palm Oil Council Strives towards More Viable and Sustainable Palm Oil
Major Manufacturers Fund HCS Study
Leading Producers to Expand Certified Palm Oil Output
Leading Sustainable Producers of Palm Oil
Leading Palm Oil Traders with Zero Deforestation Commitment Ranked in order of Number of Zero Deforestation Policies Implemented
UNEP Backs RSPO Stand on Conserving Forests
Initiatives Supporting the Development of a Sustainable Palm Oil Industry
Roundtable on Sustainable Palm Oil (RSPO)
Sustainable Palm Oil Investor Working Group (IWG)
Forest Footprint Disclosure Project
The Biodiversity and Agricultural Commodities Program (BACP)
Indonesia Sustainable Palm Oil (ISPO)
POTICO
Steady Proliferation of Technology for Boosting Palm Oil Output Strengthen Market Prospects
Remote Sensing Technologies to Potentially Revolutionize Oil Palm Industry Management
Using Drones for Treating Bagworm Infestations
Electrical Cutters to Replace Bulky Equipment
Novel DNA-based Method for Early Identification of High Yielding Palm Trees
AquaEco-SRORS: An Innovative Filtration System for Raw-Sludge
Research Highlights Need for Improving Ergonomics for Palm Harvesters
List of Common Ailments Associated with MSDs and Risk Factors in Terms of Tasks and Movements
Modern Equipment in Place of Inefficient Methods of Farming: Need of the Hour
High Crop Yield: A Major Factor Promoting Market Expansion
Surging Popularity of Convenience Foods among the Ballooning Global Population Spell Opportunities
Rising Hostility for GMO Based Oils: A Business Case for Palm Oil
Favorable Tax Policies: A Key Driver for Palm Oil Imports
Key Challenges and Issues Confronting the Market
Palm Oil versus the Cholesterol Controversy
Insect Cooking Oil as an Alternative to Palm Oil
Environmental Concerns Reeling Palm Oil Plantation
Ape Habitat and Poverty
Emission Concerns
Producers Adopt Various Strategies to Address Environmental Issues
Protectionist Methods Adopted by Developed Nations: A Cause for Concern
EU Resolution on Deforestation and Palm Oil: A Significant Dampener for Malaysian and Indonesian Exporters
Unwanted Consequences of Protectionist Policies
Soybean Oil: A Key Competitor for Palm Oil
Limited Land Availability: A Key Challenge
3. Product Overview
Palm Oil: A Prelude
Comparison with Other Oils
Historical Perspective
Botanical Data
Origin of Oil Palms
Development and Growth
Ecology
Propagation
Husbandry
Harvesting
Post-Harvest Processing
Output
Pests and Diseases Attacking Oil Palm Plantations
Chemical Composition of Palm Oil
Features of Palm Oil
4. Recent Industry Activity
Bunge Buys 70% Interest in IOI Loders Croklaan (USA)
Flour Mills Buys 20,000 Hectares Land for Palm Oil Plantation (Nigeria)
Sipef Acquires PT Dendy Marker Indah Lestari (Indonesia)
Felda Acquires 37% Interest in PT Eagle High Plantations (Indonesia)
Puncak Niaga Takes Over Danum Sinar Sdn Bhd
KLK Takes Over MP Evans Group
PSA Secures RSPO Certification
Sarawak Plantation Buys Oil Palm Plantations (Malaysia)
SOPB Takes Over Shin Yang Oil Palms (Sarawak) (SYOP) (Malaysia)
DekelOil Acquires CS DekelOil Siva
AAK Takes Over California Oils Corporation
5. Focus on Select Global Players
6. Global Market Perspective
Total Companies Profiled: 77 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 85)
- The United States (6)
- Europe (11)
- Germany (1)
- The United Kingdom (5)
- Rest of Europe (5)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (64)
- Latin America (1)
- Africa (3)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/8qrn9r/global_palm_oil?w=5
