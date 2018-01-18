Structural Core Materials Market 2018 - Global Forecasts to 2022: Emergence of PET Foam Presents $2.3 Billion Opportunities

DUBLIN, Jan. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Structural Core Materials Market by Type (Foam, Honeycomb, and Balsa), Outer Skin Type (GFRP, CFRP, and NFRP), End-use Industry (Aerospace, Wind Energy, Marine, Transportation, and Construction), and Region - Global Forecasts to 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global structural core materials market is projected to grow from USD 1.52 Billion in 2017 to USD 2.32 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 8.8% during the forecast period.

he increasing number of patents filed for structural core materials by global players, growing manufacturing industries, and continuous agreements, partnerships & joint ventures, expansions, new product & technology launches, and mergers & acquisitions activities undertaken by various companies are key factors driving the global structural core materials market.

The global structural core materials market is segmented on the basis of type, outer skin type, end-use industry, and region. Based on type, the structural core materials market has been further segmented into foam, honeycomb, and balsa. Foam is expected to be the fastest-growing type of structural core materials. Foam core imparts strength and stiffness while keeping the composite and non-composite structures lightweight. Rapid growth in the wind energy industry, wind turbine blade manufacturing, and emergence of China and other Asian countries as major wind energy producers are propelling the consumption of foam core, thereby significantly driving the structural core materials market.

North America led the structural core materials market, in terms of value, in 2016, owing to high demand for honeycomb core materials from the aerospace and wind energy end-use industries. Established players, such as Hexcel Corporation (US) and The Gill Corporation (US) are accelerating their efforts to increase the production of honeycomb and foam core materials to meet the increasing demand from aircraft and wind blade manufacturers. Therefore, increasing application of honeycomb and foam core materials in the aerospace and wind energy end-use industries is expected to drive the structural core materials market.

Market Dynamics

Drivers



Growing Demand From Wind Energy Industry

Growing Use of Composites in the Aerospace Industry

Restraints



Highly Capital-Intensive Market

Delay and Uncertainty in the Renewal of Production Tax Credit (PTC)

Opportunities



Emergence of PET Foam

Challenges



Price Reduction Through Bulk Production and Novel Manufacturing Processes

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights



5 Market Overview



6 Macroeconomic Overview and Key Trends



7 Structural Core Materials Market, By Outer Skin Type



8 Structural Core Materials Market, By Type



9 Structural Core Market, By End-Use Industry



10 Structural Core Materials Market, By Region



11 Competitive Landscape



12 Company Profiles



ACP Composites

Armacell International

BASF

Carbon Core Corp

Changzhou Tiansheng New Materials Co. Ltd.

Core Composites

Corelite

Diab Group

Euro-Composites

Evonik Industries

Gurit Holding

Hexcel Corporation

Honeylite

Honicel Group

I-Core Composites

Matrix Composite Materials Company

Plascore

SABIC

Schweiter Technologies

The Gill Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/7k5xrb/structural_core?w=5

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716