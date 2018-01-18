J.F. Lehman & Company Announces Promotions

NEW YORK, Jan.18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --J.F. Lehman & Company, a leading middle-market private equity firm focused on the aerospace, maritime and defense sectors, is pleased to announce the promotions of Michael S. Friedman to Principal and both R. Benjamin Hatcher and Kevin Valles to Vice President.

"Each of these team members has played a substantial role in a wide variety of J.F. Lehman-sponsored investments, and their efforts have added significant value to our portfolio," said Louis N. Mintz, Partner."Our entire firm is proud of the many accomplishments and professional growth demonstrated by Mike, Ben and Kevin."

The promotion of Mr. Friedman is his fourth since joining the firm in 2007; he currently serves as a director of AGI Holdings and is actively involved with the firm's investment in API Technologies Corp. Prior to joining J.F. Lehman, he served as an investment banking analyst in the Aerospace & Defense Group at Jefferies LLC. A native of Maryland, Mr. Friedman graduated magna cum laude with a B.S. in Economics from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania.

Mr. Hatcher joined the firm in 2013 as an Associate and was promoted to Senior Associate in 2015. Prior to joining J.F. Lehman, he served as an investment banking analyst in the Aerospace & Defense Group at Jefferies LLC. A native of Pennsylvania, Mr. Hatcher earned a B.A. in Economics and a B.A. in Foreign Affairs from the University of Virginia.

Mr. Valles joined J.F. Lehman last April as a Senior Associate. Prior to joining the firm, he served as a Senior Associate at JLL Partners, a middle market private equity firm, and as an Analyst in investment banking at Lazard. A native of Massachusetts, Mr. Valles graduated magna cum laude with a B.S. in Economics from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania with concentrations in finance and operations.

About J.F. Lehman & Company, Inc.

J.F. Lehman & Company is a leading middle-market private equity firm focused exclusively on the defense, aerospace and maritime sectors. The firm has offices in New York and Washington, D.C.

For more information about J.F. Lehman & Company, please visit www.jflpartners.com.

Logo - http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20091221/NY29520LOGO